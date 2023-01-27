Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-jan-27-2023-byop3vze

Protestant Comebacks When Catholics Say Peter Is Pope, Formal Vesture for Men and Women in a Parish Choir, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Debate Consulting Photo
Debate Consulting Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Gerd Altmann from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Protestant Comebacks When Catholics Say Peter Is Pope – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine

Formal Vesture for Men and Women in a Parish Choir: A Solution – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Patron of Children – Prayers to the Infant of Prague – Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand

The Seven Secret Symbols of The Rosary – T. J. Burdick, O.P., at Catholic Exchange

Prayer to Seek God with the Same Passion as Saint Augustine – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Nigerian Priest Killed in Sunday Attack; Another in Critical Condition – Father Justine John Dyikuk at The Pillar

“Walk for Life” in San Francisco – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

A Short History of the Sign of the Cross - Word on Fire

Mosebach on Benedict - Leila Marie Lawler at Happy Despite Them

Mass on a Bicycle – Ansa.it via Catholic Conclave

Women's Religious Orders Since 1965 and Their So-Called Springtime Renewal - Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

You Definitely Should Not Read This Link – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

