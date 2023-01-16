Support the register

Death of George Cardinal Pell, Priest Calls Out Washington Post, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Giant Flag of Australia Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Ioan Timsa from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Death of George Cardinal Pell – Raymond Cardinal Burke at His Blog

Priest Calls Out Washington Post for Editorial Fail in Pope Benedict XVI’s Funeral Coverage – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

The Jubilee Year of Thérèse of Lisieux has Just Begun – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

I Somehow Always Need Help – Ida Adams at Catholic Stand

Don’t Forget to Chalk Your Doors for Epiphany – Father Samuel Keyes at Catholic Answers Magazine

Welcome to “Ordinary Time” – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission Blog

Dorothy Day Says No to a Communist Christmas – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor

2023 and the Great Interior Reset – Steve Smith at Catholic Stand

The Gospels of the Epiphany – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Politico Fired Reporter Who Hate-Tweeted About the Death of Pope Benedict XVI – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Cardinal Pell: Requiescat In Pace with Video of His Superb Interview on Death of Benedict XVI – Fr. Z’s Blog

Benedict XVI and the Missing “Last Testament”? – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

The Death of Benedict Means Finally Confronting Ultramontanism – Leila Marie Lawler at Happy Despite Them Blog

Robert Royal Reads Big Pulpit, Do You? Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

