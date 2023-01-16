Death of George Cardinal Pell, Priest Calls Out Washington Post, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Death of George Cardinal Pell – Raymond Cardinal Burke at His Blog
Priest Calls Out Washington Post for Editorial Fail in Pope Benedict XVI’s Funeral Coverage – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP
The Jubilee Year of Thérèse of Lisieux has Just Begun – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia
I Somehow Always Need Help – Ida Adams at Catholic Stand
Don’t Forget to Chalk Your Doors for Epiphany – Father Samuel Keyes at Catholic Answers Magazine
Welcome to “Ordinary Time” – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission Blog
Dorothy Day Says No to a Communist Christmas – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor
2023 and the Great Interior Reset – Steve Smith at Catholic Stand
The Gospels of the Epiphany – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Politico Fired Reporter Who Hate-Tweeted About the Death of Pope Benedict XVI – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
Cardinal Pell: Requiescat In Pace with Video of His Superb Interview on Death of Benedict XVI – Fr. Z’s Blog
Benedict XVI and the Missing “Last Testament”? – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est
The Death of Benedict Means Finally Confronting Ultramontanism – Leila Marie Lawler at Happy Despite Them Blog
Robert Royal Reads Big Pulpit, Do You? Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging