Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-feb-7-2023-mizgxpfo

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

The Politics of How Many Candles on an Altar, Radical Inclusion Requires Radical Love, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Candles on Historical Altar Photo
Candles on Historical Altar Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Erich Westendarp from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Politics of How Many Candles on an Altar! – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Radical Inclusion Requires Radical Love – Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila at The Catholic World Report

Pakistani Christians Brace for More Persecution under Revised Blasphemy Law – John Burger at Aleteia

Cardinal Pell: a Soldier for Truth who Advanced through Smear and Doubt to Victory – Tony Abbott at MercatorNet

Prepare for Lent with Bishop Sheen – Al Smith at Catholic Exchange

The Presentation of the Lord and the Purification of the Virgin 2023 – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Secrets to Successful Catholic Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

What Will Happen at Europe’s Synodal Continental Assembly? – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

German Priest in Austria Who Did All the Right Things Forced to Quit – Anzeiger via Catholic Conclave

Roma Locuta Est Considers: Introduction to Benepapism – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

Moray Eels, Father Thomas Reese, and Transubstantiation – Fr. Z’s Blog

Is the Vatican Resurrecting the Failed “Ruthenian Option” for Traditionalists? – Darrick Taylor at Crisis Magazine

Edward Pentin Reads Big Pulpit Every Day – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up