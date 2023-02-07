The Politics of How Many Candles on an Altar, Radical Inclusion Requires Radical Love, and More Great Links!
The Politics of How Many Candles on an Altar! – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
Radical Inclusion Requires Radical Love – Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila at The Catholic World Report
Pakistani Christians Brace for More Persecution under Revised Blasphemy Law – John Burger at Aleteia
Cardinal Pell: a Soldier for Truth who Advanced through Smear and Doubt to Victory – Tony Abbott at MercatorNet
Prepare for Lent with Bishop Sheen – Al Smith at Catholic Exchange
The Presentation of the Lord and the Purification of the Virgin 2023 – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
The Secrets to Successful Catholic Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net
What Will Happen at Europe’s Synodal Continental Assembly? – Luke Coppen at The Pillar
German Priest in Austria Who Did All the Right Things Forced to Quit – Anzeiger via Catholic Conclave
Roma Locuta Est Considers: Introduction to Benepapism – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est
Moray Eels, Father Thomas Reese, and Transubstantiation – Fr. Z’s Blog
Is the Vatican Resurrecting the Failed “Ruthenian Option” for Traditionalists? – Darrick Taylor at Crisis Magazine
Edward Pentin Reads Big Pulpit Every Day – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
