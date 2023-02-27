11 Facts About Murdered Bishop David O’Connell, Cameron Bertuzzi’s Conversion to Catholicism, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

11 Facts About Murdered Bishop David O’Connell, Beautifully Unveiled by a Friend – Matt Meeks at ChurchPOP

Apologetics Isn’t Dead: Cameron Bertuzzi’s Conversion to Catholicism – Justin Kalan at Word on Fire Blog

In Which I Apologize to Dave Armstrong (and Others) – Henry Scott Alt at A Blog of Prefaces.

The Healing Power of Confession – Lauren De Witt – The Coming Home Network

More Intentional Disciples Needed – Patty Knap at Catholic Stand

Help the Poor, Increase Your Prayer – T. S. Flanders at One Peter 5

Conflict, Traditions, and Tolerance – Genesius at Catholic Stand

Does Andrea Grillo Expect Anyone, Especially Bishops, to Take Him Seriously – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

What Were They Thinking? The Greatest Cinematic Dumpster Fires Ideas Ever – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

So Called Self-Ownership – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

No Free Speech for You, That’s Only for Real Grown Up Journalists – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Go With the Flow: The Travel Trench - Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Mōdê Blog

Cardinal Roche Given Far Too Much Power - Vatican Press Office via Catholic Conclave

