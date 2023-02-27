Support the register

11 Facts About Murdered Bishop David O’Connell, Cameron Bertuzzi’s Conversion to Catholicism, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

11 Facts About Murdered Bishop David O’Connell, Beautifully Unveiled by a Friend – Matt Meeks at ChurchPOP

Apologetics Isn’t Dead: Cameron Bertuzzi’s Conversion to Catholicism – Justin Kalan at Word on Fire Blog

In Which I Apologize to Dave Armstrong (and Others) – Henry Scott Alt at A Blog of Prefaces.

The Healing Power of Confession – Lauren De Witt – The Coming Home Network

More Intentional Disciples Needed – Patty Knap at Catholic Stand

Help the Poor, Increase Your Prayer – T. S. Flanders at One Peter 5

Conflict, Traditions, and Tolerance – Genesius at Catholic Stand

Does Andrea Grillo Expect Anyone, Especially Bishops, to Take Him Seriously – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

What Were They Thinking? The Greatest Cinematic Dumpster Fires Ideas Ever – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

So Called Self-Ownership – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

No Free Speech for You, That’s Only for Real Grown Up Journalists – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Go With the Flow: The Travel Trench - Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Mōdê Blog

Cardinal Roche Given Far Too Much Power - Vatican Press Office via Catholic Conclave

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

