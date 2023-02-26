Boy Who Survived Turkey Earthquake Says ‘a Person in White Fed Me,’ and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Boy Survives Turkey Earthquake: “A Person in White Fed Me” – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP
Humorous Memes for Troubled Times and the Troubled FBI – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
Archaeologists Identify the Remains of a Medieval Anchoress – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia
Interrupting Scrupulosity – Mary Ennis Meo at Catholic Stand
Minor Roman Basilicas: San Nicola in Carcere – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
The Attacks are Coming ... are You Ready for Them? – Emily Berns at Catholic365
Wilt Thou Forgive that Sin which I did Shun a Year or Two, but Wallowed in a Score? – Henry Scott Alt at A Blog of Prefaces.
A Downward Slide: How the Church Got Here on Sex Abuse – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor
Mission Statements, Anyone? – Lilia Borlongan-Alvarez at Catholic Stand
Can a Catholic Reject Transubstantiation? – Jimmy Akin at Catholic Answers Magazine
Ponder and Respond – Therese Francis at Ignitum Today
Fr. Z Fisks the Roche Press Release Curtailing the TLM - Fr. Z's Blog
Joe Biden and Catholicism – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity
Hurt Feelings of the President of the Central Committee of German Catholics – Catholic Conclave
To Read What Robert Royal Reads, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
