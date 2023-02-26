Boy Who Survived Turkey Earthquake Says ‘a Person in White Fed Me,’ and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Boy Survives Turkey Earthquake: “A Person in White Fed Me” – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Humorous Memes for Troubled Times and the Troubled FBI – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Archaeologists Identify the Remains of a Medieval Anchoress – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

Interrupting Scrupulosity – Mary Ennis Meo at Catholic Stand

Minor Roman Basilicas: San Nicola in Carcere – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Attacks are Coming ... are You Ready for Them? – Emily Berns at Catholic365

Wilt Thou Forgive that Sin which I did Shun a Year or Two, but Wallowed in a Score? – Henry Scott Alt at A Blog of Prefaces.

A Downward Slide: How the Church Got Here on Sex Abuse – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor

Mission Statements, Anyone? – Lilia Borlongan-Alvarez at Catholic Stand

Can a Catholic Reject Transubstantiation? – Jimmy Akin at Catholic Answers Magazine

Ponder and Respond – Therese Francis at Ignitum Today

Fr. Z Fisks the Roche Press Release Curtailing the TLM - Fr. Z's Blog

Joe Biden and Catholicism – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Hurt Feelings of the President of the Central Committee of German Catholics – Catholic Conclave

To Read What Robert Royal Reads, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit