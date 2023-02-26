Support the register

Boy Who Survived Turkey Earthquake Says ‘a Person in White Fed Me,’ and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Celebration of the Eucharist Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Norbert Staudt from Pixabay.jpg / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Boy Survives Turkey Earthquake: “A Person in White Fed Me” – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Humorous Memes for Troubled Times and the Troubled FBI – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Archaeologists Identify the Remains of a Medieval Anchoress – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

Interrupting Scrupulosity – Mary Ennis Meo at Catholic Stand

Minor Roman Basilicas: San Nicola in Carcere – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Attacks are Coming ... are You Ready for Them? – Emily Berns at Catholic365

Wilt Thou Forgive that Sin which I did Shun a Year or Two, but Wallowed in a Score? – Henry Scott Alt at A Blog of Prefaces.

A Downward Slide: How the Church Got Here on Sex Abuse – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor

Mission Statements, Anyone? – Lilia Borlongan-Alvarez at Catholic Stand

Can a Catholic Reject Transubstantiation? – Jimmy Akin at Catholic Answers Magazine

Ponder and Respond – Therese Francis at Ignitum Today

Fr. Z Fisks the Roche Press Release Curtailing the TLM - Fr. Z's Blog

Joe Biden and Catholicism – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Hurt Feelings of the President of the Central Committee of German Catholics – Catholic Conclave

To Read What Robert Royal Reads, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

