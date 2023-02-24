Support the register

How to Turn Your Melancholic Temperament Into a Strength, Feast of Saint Michael and Original Version of Saint Michael's Prayer, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Male Melancholic Photo
Male Melancholic Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Engin Akyurt from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

How to Turn Your Melancholic Temperament into a Strength – Father Michael Rennier at Aleteia

Feast of Saint Michael and Original Version of Saint Michael's Prayer - Catholic Conclave

The Spiritual Anatomy of a Marriage Proposal - John Cuddeback at Life Craft Blog

Into the Silence - Sarah Cain at Crisis Magazine

Watch: Corruption in the Vatican (video) – Complicit Clergy

84 Catholic Dioceses Using Student Evaluation Company Promoting LGBTQ Ideologies – Michael Hichborn at Lepanto Institute

The Synodal Way’s Great Expectations - Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

“C’mon, Ring Those Church Bells!” – John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Bishop Barron ‘Has No Intention of Eliminating’ the Latin Mass - Our Sunday Visitor

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

