Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-dec-31-2022-t1fcn933

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

6 Rules for Dealing With Non-Catholic Family and Friends, Sleigh Ride, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Goofy Man Oddball Fashion Model Photo
Goofy Man Oddball Fashion Model Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Ryan McGuire from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Six Rules for Dealing with Non-Catholic Family and Friends – Steve Ray at Catholic Answers Magazine

Sleigh Ride – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song Blog

The Joys and Challenges of Big Family Culture – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

Dispelling Some Common Myths About Christmas – Jimmy Akin at Our Sunday Visitor

Teaching The Real Meaning Of Christmas In Family Life – Anne DeSantis at epicPew

Do Frankincense and Myrrh Chase Away Evil? – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Was the Star of Bethlehem a UFO – Jimmy Akin’s Mysterious World

The Lord of History – Father Paul D. Scalia at The Catholic Thing

Papal Authority and the Limits of Official Theology – Thomas Pink at The Lamp Magazine

Trans for Tuesday – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both Blog

Want More Christmassy Links? Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up