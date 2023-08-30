Support the register

Here Is a New Perspective to the Woman Sick and Tired of NFP, 22 Behaviors Categorized at the Altar Rail, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Mother and Baby’
Tito Edwards

To the Woman Sick and Tired of NFP, Here is a New Perspective – Ava Lalor at Radiant Magazine

Life At The Altar Rail: 22 Behaviors Categorized – A Treasure To Be Shared Blog

Saint Augustine’s Two Trees – Robert Royal, PhD, at The Catholic Thing Blog

The ‘Stola’ of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Our Calling to Be Channels of Divine Mercy – Father Nnamdi Moneme, OMV, at Catholic Exchange

Silver and Gold, Silver and Gold – Todd Federici at Catholic Stand

How to Destroy a State With the Help of the Church – Greg Cook at Crisis Magazine

Demons and The Enneagram – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction Blog

One More Weather Report Just for Fun, and a Fair Question – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

The Moon is Blue – Donald R. McClarey, J.D., at The American Catholic

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on Twitter/X - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

David Teniers the Younger, “St. Peter in Penitence,” ca. 1634

Live in God by Dying to Yourself

‘Fighting against evil, against every form of selfishness and hate, and dying to oneself to live in God,’ said Benedict XVI, ‘is the ascetic journey that every disciple of Jesus is called to make with humility and patience, with generosity and perseverance.’

