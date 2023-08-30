Here Is a New Perspective to the Woman Sick and Tired of NFP, 22 Behaviors Categorized at the Altar Rail, and More Great Links!
To the Woman Sick and Tired of NFP, Here is a New Perspective – Ava Lalor at Radiant Magazine
Life At The Altar Rail: 22 Behaviors Categorized – A Treasure To Be Shared Blog
Saint Augustine’s Two Trees – Robert Royal, PhD, at The Catholic Thing Blog
The ‘Stola’ of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Our Calling to Be Channels of Divine Mercy – Father Nnamdi Moneme, OMV, at Catholic Exchange
Silver and Gold, Silver and Gold – Todd Federici at Catholic Stand
How to Destroy a State With the Help of the Church – Greg Cook at Crisis Magazine
Demons and The Enneagram – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction Blog
One More Weather Report Just for Fun, and a Fair Question – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog
The Moon is Blue – Donald R. McClarey, J.D., at The American Catholic
