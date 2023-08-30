Here Is a New Perspective to the Woman Sick and Tired of NFP, 22 Behaviors Categorized at the Altar Rail, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

To the Woman Sick and Tired of NFP, Here is a New Perspective – Ava Lalor at Radiant Magazine

Life At The Altar Rail: 22 Behaviors Categorized – A Treasure To Be Shared Blog

Saint Augustine’s Two Trees – Robert Royal, PhD, at The Catholic Thing Blog

The ‘Stola’ of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Our Calling to Be Channels of Divine Mercy – Father Nnamdi Moneme, OMV, at Catholic Exchange

Silver and Gold, Silver and Gold – Todd Federici at Catholic Stand

How to Destroy a State With the Help of the Church – Greg Cook at Crisis Magazine

Demons and The Enneagram – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction Blog

One More Weather Report Just for Fun, and a Fair Question – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

The Moon is Blue – Donald R. McClarey, J.D., at The American Catholic

