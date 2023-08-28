Cardinal Ratzinger on Why Pro-Lifers Are Losing Referenda Like Ohio’s Issue One, New Reredos for Corpus Christi Church by Studio Io and Granda, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Cardinal Ratzinger on Why Pro-lifers are Losing Referenda Like Ohio’s Issue One – Monsignor Richard C. Antall at Crisis Magazine
New Reredos for Corpus Christi Church by Studio io and Granda – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Who were Gentiles in the Bible? - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Seven Things to Know About Saint Rose of Lima, Patron of Latin America – Caroline Perkins at ChurchPop Blog
The Three Crosses – Rob Greving at Catholic Stand
What is a ‘Commitment Ring, Legal Ceremony, Etcetera. . .’ Actually Mean? – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment Blog
Why God Is Unchanging and Why It Matters – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at Tradition & Sanity Blog
Tired of the Words “Synod” and “Synodality”, Where do the Words come From – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith Blog
Saint Bartholomew (Nathanael), Apostle, and a Menu Suggestion – Fr. Z’s Blog
Archbishop Fernández and the Learning Curve – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report
