National Catholic Register News

Cardinal Ratzinger on Why Pro-Lifers Are Losing Referenda Like Ohio’s Issue One, New Reredos for Corpus Christi Church by Studio Io and Granda, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Cardinal Ratzinger on Why Pro-lifers are Losing Referenda Like Ohio’s Issue One – Monsignor Richard C. Antall at Crisis Magazine

New Reredos for Corpus Christi Church by Studio io and Granda – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Who were Gentiles in the Bible? - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Seven Things to Know About Saint Rose of Lima, Patron of Latin America – Caroline Perkins at ChurchPop Blog

The Three Crosses – Rob Greving at Catholic Stand

What is a ‘Commitment Ring, Legal Ceremony, Etcetera. . .’ Actually Mean? – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment Blog

Why God Is Unchanging and Why It Matters – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at Tradition & Sanity Blog

Tired of the Words “Synod” and “Synodality”, Where do the Words come From – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith Blog

Saint Bartholomew (Nathanael), Apostle, and a Menu Suggestion – Fr. Z’s Blog

Archbishop Fernández and the Learning Curve – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report

