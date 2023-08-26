25 Clever Catholic Quotes for Your Social Media Bio, 21-Year-Old Admitted to Carmelites on His Deathbed, Finding Peace in the Storm, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

25 Clever Catholic Quotes for Your Social Media Bio - Kylie Gallegos at ChurchPop Blog

21-Year-Old Admitted to Carmelites on His Deathbed – Patricia Navas González and Matilde Latorre at Aleteia

Finding Peace in the Storm – Dan Burke via Ignitum Today

Good in Disasters and Mishaps? – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at Life Craft

Hey Dad, Where Are You Driving Your Family this Sunday? – Dan Fitzpatrick at Catholic Stand

Showing the Tree to the Acorn: Feasts About the Resurrection of the Body - Michael P. Foley, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Should Catholics Boycott Woke Companies? Eight Tips for Shopping – Teresa Mull at CatholicLink Blog

Is a Syro-Malabar Schism Inevitable? – Ed. Condon at The Pillar

The Natural Affinity between Evil and Bureaucracy – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both Blog

Red Leader Journalism – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

