Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-august-26-2023-evhav94h

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

25 Clever Catholic Quotes for Your Social Media Bio, 21-Year-Old Admitted to Carmelites on His Deathbed, Finding Peace in the Storm, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Mobile Phone Social Media Photo by Erik Lucatero
Mobile Phone Social Media Photo by Erik Lucatero (photo: Erik Lucatero / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

25 Clever Catholic Quotes for Your Social Media Bio - Kylie Gallegos at ChurchPop Blog

21-Year-Old Admitted to Carmelites on His Deathbed – Patricia Navas González and Matilde Latorre at Aleteia

Finding Peace in the Storm – Dan Burke via Ignitum Today

Good in Disasters and Mishaps? – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at Life Craft

Hey Dad, Where Are You Driving Your Family this Sunday? – Dan Fitzpatrick at Catholic Stand

Showing the Tree to the Acorn: Feasts About the Resurrection of the Body - Michael P. Foley, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Should Catholics Boycott Woke Companies? Eight Tips for Shopping – Teresa Mull at CatholicLink Blog

Is a Syro-Malabar Schism Inevitable? – Ed. Condon at The Pillar

The Natural Affinity between Evil and Bureaucracy – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both Blog

Red Leader Journalism – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on Twitter/X - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up