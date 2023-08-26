Encountering Christ in the Homeless and Powerful Tips for Evangelizing at a Stoplight, Doomed Chicago Church Saved by Landmark Status, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Encountering Christ in the Homeless: Powerful Tips for Evangelizing at a Stoplight - Caroline Perkins at ChurchPop Blog
Doomed Chicago Church Saved by Landmark Status – J. P. Mauro at Aleteia
The Life-Changing Wonders of Mass and the Eucharist – Sister Mary Ann Fatula, O.P., via Ignitum Today
On the Road to Emmaus: Benedictine Abbey of Abu Gosh in the Holy Land – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Fifth Glorious Mystery: The Crowning of Our Lady, Queen of Heaven and Earth – Fr. Z’s Blog
Deaf Versus Not Listening – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand
The Case Against Crow podcast – J. D. Flynn and Ed. Condon at The Pillar
In Defense of Anti-Feminism – Samantha Stephenson at Crisis Magazine
Checklist for Evaluating Sexuality Programs in Catholic Education – Denise Donohue, Ed.D., at The Cardinal Newman Society
