Encountering Christ in the Homeless and Powerful Tips for Evangelizing at a Stoplight, Doomed Chicago Church Saved by Landmark Status, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Man Homeless Poverty Jesus Charity Love Faith Hope Photo (photo: Kasun Chamara / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Encountering Christ in the Homeless: Powerful Tips for Evangelizing at a Stoplight - Caroline Perkins at ChurchPop Blog

Doomed Chicago Church Saved by Landmark Status – J. P. Mauro at Aleteia

The Life-Changing Wonders of Mass and the Eucharist – Sister Mary Ann Fatula, O.P., via Ignitum Today

On the Road to Emmaus: Benedictine Abbey of Abu Gosh in the Holy Land – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Fifth Glorious Mystery: The Crowning of Our Lady, Queen of Heaven and Earth – Fr. Z’s Blog

Deaf Versus Not Listening – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand

The Case Against Crow podcast – J. D. Flynn and Ed. Condon at The Pillar

In Defense of Anti-Feminism – Samantha Stephenson at Crisis Magazine

Checklist for Evaluating Sexuality Programs in Catholic Education – Denise Donohue, Ed.D., at The Cardinal Newman Society

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on Twitter/X - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

