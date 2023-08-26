Encountering Christ in the Homeless and Powerful Tips for Evangelizing at a Stoplight, Doomed Chicago Church Saved by Landmark Status, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Encountering Christ in the Homeless: Powerful Tips for Evangelizing at a Stoplight - Caroline Perkins at ChurchPop Blog

Doomed Chicago Church Saved by Landmark Status – J. P. Mauro at Aleteia

The Life-Changing Wonders of Mass and the Eucharist – Sister Mary Ann Fatula, O.P., via Ignitum Today

On the Road to Emmaus: Benedictine Abbey of Abu Gosh in the Holy Land – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Fifth Glorious Mystery: The Crowning of Our Lady, Queen of Heaven and Earth – Fr. Z’s Blog

Deaf Versus Not Listening – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand

The Case Against Crow podcast – J. D. Flynn and Ed. Condon at The Pillar

In Defense of Anti-Feminism – Samantha Stephenson at Crisis Magazine

Checklist for Evaluating Sexuality Programs in Catholic Education – Denise Donohue, Ed.D., at The Cardinal Newman Society

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on Twitter/X - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'