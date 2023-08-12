Support the register

St. Joseph Shrine in Detroit Is a Victorian Gothic Revival Masterpiece, You Are What You Eat, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Abbey Gothic Looking Church Mysterious Beautiful Christendom Catholic Photo
Abbey Gothic Looking Church Mysterious Beautiful Christendom Catholic Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by Pexels / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Saint Joseph Shrine in Detroit: A Victorian Gothic Revival Masterpiece – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

You Are What You Eat – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand

Hymns Do Matter: ‘Tis Good, Lord, to Be Here! – Leila Marie Lawler at Happy Despite Them Blog

Parishes Refuse to Read Out Papal Delegate’s Liturgy Letter – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Soccer Over Dogma? – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Pope Francis Can Rest Easy – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

Good Vacation, Bad Liturgy: The Catholic Dilemma – Phil Lawler at Catholic Culture

For Lust or Love of Children? – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., via Ignitum Today

Diary of an American Exorcist, a Review – Alexandra Greeley at Catholic Exchange

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on Twitter (X) - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

