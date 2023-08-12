St. Joseph Shrine in Detroit Is a Victorian Gothic Revival Masterpiece, You Are What You Eat, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Saint Joseph Shrine in Detroit: A Victorian Gothic Revival Masterpiece – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

You Are What You Eat – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand

Hymns Do Matter: ‘Tis Good, Lord, to Be Here! – Leila Marie Lawler at Happy Despite Them Blog

Parishes Refuse to Read Out Papal Delegate’s Liturgy Letter – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Soccer Over Dogma? – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Pope Francis Can Rest Easy – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

Good Vacation, Bad Liturgy: The Catholic Dilemma – Phil Lawler at Catholic Culture

For Lust or Love of Children? – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., via Ignitum Today

Diary of an American Exorcist, a Review – Alexandra Greeley at Catholic Exchange

