Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-april-24-2024

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

How Our Trust in God Is Tested Whenever We Pray, the Fayum Mummies and Amarna Princesses, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Grieving Man’
‘Grieving Man’ (photo: Keila Maria / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

How Our Trust in God is Tested Whenever We Pray – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Fayum Mummies and Amarna Princesses – Hilary White at The Sacred Images Project

Actor Rob Schneider Shares His Catholic Conversion Story: Never Felt More Peaceful – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Invitation to Visit the Blessed Sacrament – Servant of God Father Lukas Etlin, O.S.B., at Tan Direction

Analyzing After Death Communications – Jimmy Akin’s Mysterious World

Saint Stephen Harding – Catholics for Catholics

The Truth About The Shroud of Turin’s 1988 Carbon Dating – Lila Rose

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! – Mystic Update

What Did Jesus Do For The 40 Days After The Resurrection? – uCatholic

Go to BIG PULPIT, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content – BIG PULPIT

Saint Jerome: Honor The Relics Of The Dead – David Armstrong at Biblical Evidence for Catholicism

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on Xtwitter – Tito Edwards

Saint Bernadette Soubirous of Lourdes – Catholics for Catholics

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – EWTN Poland via BIG PULPIT

The 3 Heroic Priests Aboard the Titanic Who Died Saving the Lives and Souls of Passengers – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

The Brand New Western Civ Defender, Geopolitical News Curated for Catholics! – Western Civ Defender

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up