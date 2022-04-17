Before and After Renovation at East Bernard Holy Cross Catholic Church, Pope Francis Confers Title Prelate of Honor to Former Anglican Bishop, and More Great Links!
Before and After: Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard, Texas – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1
Pope Francis has Conferred on the Former High Ranking Anglican Prelate Michael Nazir Ali, the Title of Prelate of Honor – Walsingham Ordinariate +1
The Sagacious Saints of April – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement
Why Every Catholic Should Pray the Stations of the Cross – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP
The Incredible Success of Famileo, the Startup that Helps Families Stay Connected – Agnès Pinard Legry at Aleteia
10 Scriptural Passages That Emphasize Hospitality – Tom Perna at epicPew
St. Joseph: Model for Consecrated Persons – Sister Mary Joseph Calore at Catholic Exchange
“The Royal Maundy” – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
It’s Time to Restore the Sunday Obligation - Thomas Griffin at Crisis Magazine
