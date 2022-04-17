Before and After Renovation at East Bernard Holy Cross Catholic Church, Pope Francis Confers Title Prelate of Honor to Former Anglican Bishop, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Before and After: Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard, Texas – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

Pope Francis has Conferred on the Former High Ranking Anglican Prelate Michael Nazir Ali, the Title of Prelate of Honor – Walsingham Ordinariate +1

The Sagacious Saints of April – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement

Why Every Catholic Should Pray the Stations of the Cross – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

The Incredible Success of Famileo, the Startup that Helps Families Stay Connected – Agnès Pinard Legry at Aleteia

10 Scriptural Passages That Emphasize Hospitality – Tom Perna at epicPew

St. Joseph: Model for Consecrated Persons – Sister Mary Joseph Calore at Catholic Exchange

“The Royal Maundy” – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

It’s Time to Restore the Sunday Obligation - Thomas Griffin at Crisis Magazine

