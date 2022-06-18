Before and After Church Renovation in Kansas, Pope Francis’ Shake-up, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Before and After: St. Mary's Immaculate Conception in Valley Falls, Kansas – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Pope Francis’ Shake-up – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican
The Eucharistic Revival: Interview with a National Preacher - Mary Beth Bracy at Catholic Exchange
Building a Happy, Healthy Marriage - Lilia Borlongan-Alvarez at Catholic Stand
The Best Book Available on Catholic Social Teaching – Eamonn Clark, S.T.D., at Christian Renaissance Movement
Pascal’s Wager: Eternal Gamble - Jimmy Akin
Three Fundraising Skills Every Catholic Apostolate Should Have - CatholicFundraiser.net
How Pope Francis has Remade the College of Cardinals – Edward Condon at The Pillar
Feed My Sheep – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today
Big Appointments in Rome at Gregorian University and the Order of Malta - Joan Lewis at Joan’s Rome
The Porndemic and Corporate Fashion-Grooming - Jerome German at Catholic Stand
Bishop Barber of Oakland Sums It Up Well! - Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
What the Bishop McElroy Choice Says About Church’s Pledge to Sex Abuse Victims - Janet E. Smith, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine
“Restorers!” “Against the Council!” What are They Really Saying? – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z's Blog
