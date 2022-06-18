Support the register

Before and After Church Renovation in Kansas, Pope Francis’ Shake-up, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Before and After: St. Mary's Immaculate Conception in Valley Falls, Kansas – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Pope Francis’ Shake-up – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

The Eucharistic Revival: Interview with a National Preacher - Mary Beth Bracy at Catholic Exchange

Building a Happy, Healthy Marriage - Lilia Borlongan-Alvarez at Catholic Stand

The Best Book Available on Catholic Social Teaching – Eamonn Clark, S.T.D., at Christian Renaissance Movement

Pascal’s Wager: Eternal Gamble - Jimmy Akin

Three Fundraising Skills Every Catholic Apostolate Should Have - CatholicFundraiser.net

How Pope Francis has Remade the College of Cardinals – Edward Condon at The Pillar

Feed My Sheep – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

Big Appointments in Rome at Gregorian University and the Order of Malta - Joan Lewis at Joan’s Rome

The Porndemic and Corporate Fashion-Grooming - Jerome German at Catholic Stand

Bishop Barber of Oakland Sums It Up Well! - Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

What the Bishop McElroy Choice Says About Church’s Pledge to Sex Abuse Victims - Janet E. Smith, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

“Restorers!” “Against the Council!” What are They Really Saying? – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z's Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Corpus Christi Procession

June Holy Days and the Top News Headlines (June 18)

June brings summer sun and often vacation fun. For the Church it is packed full of important feasts, from Pentecost to Trinity Sunday to Corpus Christi and many in between. Register columnist John Grondelski helps us raise our hearts and minds to that which matters most — union with God — as we contemplate June’s holy days. Then Jeannette DeMelo and Matthew Bunson look at today’s headlines in an Editors’ Corner.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

