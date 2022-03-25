Archaeologists Find 3,100-Year-Old Pottery Bearing The Name Of A Biblical Judge, Sisters of Mercy Chapel in Belmont-North Carolina, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Archaeologists Find 3,100-Year-Old Pottery Bearing the Name of Biblical Judge – J. P. Mauro at Aleteia +1
Sisters of Mercy Chapel in Belmont, North Carolina – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal +1
This Lent, Give Up Stoic Suffering – Debra Black at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Saint Thomas Aquinas: Mystagogue on the Proper Approach to Holy Communion – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement
Improving Your Life Through Spiritual Reflections – Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand
Smaller is Usually More Beautiful, But Not Always – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D. at The Underground Thomist
German Bishop Permits Lay Baptisms — Is That Allowed? – The Pillar
When Was Jesus Crucified? The Day of the Week and Passover – Jimmy Akin
The Evil Agenda Infiltrating Our Catholic Schools – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
German Catholics Fret about Schism in Their Church – Michael Cook at MercatorNet
The Poison in the System – Leila Marie Lawler at Happy Despite Them
