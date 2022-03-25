Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/archaeologists-find-3-100-year-old-pottery-bearing-the-name-of-a-biblical-judge-sisters-of-mercy-chapel-in-belmont-north-carolina-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Archaeologists Find 3,100-Year-Old Pottery Bearing The Name Of A Biblical Judge, Sisters of Mercy Chapel in Belmont-North Carolina, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Archeological Dig Photo
Archeological Dig Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by Sarah J WS from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Archaeologists Find 3,100-Year-Old Pottery Bearing the Name of Biblical Judge – J. P. Mauro at Aleteia +1

Sisters of Mercy Chapel in Belmont, North Carolina – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

This Lent, Give Up Stoic Suffering – Debra Black at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Saint Thomas Aquinas: Mystagogue on the Proper Approach to Holy Communion – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Improving Your Life Through Spiritual Reflections – Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand

Smaller is Usually More Beautiful, But Not Always – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D. at The Underground Thomist

German Bishop Permits Lay Baptisms — Is That Allowed? – The Pillar

When Was Jesus Crucified? The Day of the Week and Passover – Jimmy Akin

The Evil Agenda Infiltrating Our Catholic Schools – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

German Catholics Fret about Schism in Their Church – Michael Cook at MercatorNet

The Poison in the System – Leila Marie Lawler at Happy Despite Them

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up