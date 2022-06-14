Support the register

A Needed Transgender Issue Refresher for Catholics, A Defense of the Anglican Ordinariate in the Catholic Church, and More Great Links!

A Needed Transgender Issue Refresher for Catholics – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

A Defense of the Anglican Ordinariate in the Catholic Church – Sarah Rodeo Dzialo

17 Nigerian Christians Killed Per Day – J. P. Mauro at Aleteia

‘Once a Catholic, Always a Catholic’? – Jimmy Akin at Catholic Answers Magazine

Was the Church Formed on Good Friday or on Pentecost? – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Magisterium: Blessing or Curse? – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand

Short Consecration to the Sacred Heart of Jesus – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Claustrophobia – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

Four Qualities Manifest by the Apostles Just After Pentecost – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Crossing the Chasm – Richard Auciello at Catholic Stand

Investment Strategies in Catholic Education Should Seek More than Profits – Newman Society Blog

The Priest Who Resisted Homosexuality in the Priesthood and Died for It – Kevin Wells at Crisis Magazine

The Six Types of Excommunication – David L. Gray

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

