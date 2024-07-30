5 Ways Jesus Touched My Heart at the NEC

Spending a week in Indianapolis for the National Eucharistic Congress (NEC), the first one in the U.S. in 83 years, as part of the social-media team for EWTN News, I went to the congress ready to capture inspiring content in hopes of sharing it with the world. As Catholics, we always strive for the good, true and beautiful, and the Lord was not shy with his graces that week.

1. Adoration

During the congress, there was a 24/7 adoration chapel, right next to the convention center. Every day when I passed it, there was a constant flow of people going inside. When I finally had time to enter, it was the most peaceful and quiet place. I felt as if God was telling me to leave my stress behind, that, in this chapel, in front of him, I could find relief.

In addition to this, as part of the official program at Lucas Oil Stadium, every evening ended with adoration and Benediction: 50,000-plus people fell to their knees to bow before Our Lord. We had many moments of silence, and a group of musicians played worship songs, but it was during Benediction that I really felt God’s presence. I can’t help but feel God’s mercy when singing Tantum Ergo Sacramentum and Holy God, We Praise Thy Name and reciting the Divine Praises. Looking around at my 50,000-plus brothers and sisters in Christ, all on our knees, praising the Lord together was a powerful memory I will never forget.

Adoration was so moving. (Photo: Christina Herrera)





2. Youth Praise and Worship

I have watched the YouTube videos of Jackie and Bobby Angel via Ascension Presents for a few years. So when I read that Jackie would be a speaker at the “Awaken” portion of an “Impact Session,” I was extremely eager to cover it. Jackie gave an incredible talk, which touched on healing, breaking cycles, surrendering to Christ and what to look for in a spouse, and even shared personal testimony. After her talk, Franciscan Father Dave Pivonka, president of Franciscan University, offered a prayer of healing. As I was leaving, one of my favorite worship songs, Way Maker, began to play. It’s a song that I have played many times in the midst of my own struggles. I quickly hurried back in front of the band, and I paused. I felt like the Lord was giving me a special gift, that I had nothing else to do in that moment but just be. It was a morning of praise and healing, surrounded by hundreds of young adults on fire for Christ. I felt lighter after leaving that room, and all I can say is that God knew what my heart needed.

3. The Speakers

EWTN News President and COO Montse Alvarado was one of the emcees for the entire congress. I have had many bosses in my professional career, but none like Montse. To see her love of Christ radiate in front of thousands of people made me feel even more blessed to be part of the EWTN family.

During several breakout sessions, on the main stage, and during various Masses, I heard from Father Mike Schmitz, Scott Hahn, Lila Rose, Sister Miriam James Heidland, Mother Adela Galindo, foundress of the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary, Bishop Andrew Cozzens, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, Sister of Life Bethany Madonna, and Father Josh Johnson, among many others. I am constantly grateful for their wisdom, strength and courage. (Catch the talks and other events you missed here.)

4. The Eucharistic Procession

On Friday morning, I was standing on the fourth level of the parking garage to get content of the procession. As members of the clergy and other religious began to line up, the crowd was cheering. I looked around at everyone gathered in the hot sun, ready to walk behind Our Lord, and tears began to form. I thought, “This is it. This is what the past three years have been about — this is what we came for.” It was the most beautiful sight to behold. I took photos in different parts of the procession, as each section touched my heart in different ways. One large group was praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet; another was chanting Viva Cristo Rey; another group was singing in Spanish; and many others were praying the Rosary. There were many bystanders watching us, and I pray that our witness opened some hearts to the Lord.

July 20 procession through Indianapolis (Photo: Christina Herrera)





5. Closing Mass

After an incredible encounter I had in Rome this summer, I have a deeper love for the Sacred Liturgy. Slowly, as the altar servers swayed the thurible and incense filled the air, seminarians, priests, deacons, bishops and others all processed down the aisle of the stadium. I wept. I looked at each of these men walking down the aisle, even some that I knew, and all I could see was God’s miracles. These men freely offered their lives to the Lord, and look what Jesus did! He now uses them to be his hands on earth and administer his sacraments. What a gift the Lord keeps providing. The Mass was celebrated by Cardinal Luis Tagle, and his homily was a reminder to “Go” and live the faith. At the end of the closing Mass, when they all processed out, I couldn’t believe my eyes. The entire stadium stood on their feet, applauding and cheering. I saw the faces of the clergy walking in front of me; they looked like children at Christmas: Their eyes were beaming with joy and gratitude, to God and even to us.

Beautiful witness of the priesthood at the closing Mass (Photo: Christina Herrera)





As a niece of a diocesan priest who has now passed on, I know the life of a priest is joyful but heavy. We sometimes forget that they are also human beings: sons, uncles, brothers, nephews and friends. They get physically tired and mentally exhausted, yet they consistently show up for us.

After the last few years of Catholic churches being attacked and vandalized and, most recently, Catholics being targeted by the FBI, the Eucharistic Congress was a beautiful reminder that we are not going anywhere.

More than 1,000 priests, 600 deacons and seminarians, 1,200 religious brothers and sisters, and more than 55,000 lay participants showed up for Our Lord during the Congress. I could not think of a more powerful way to say that we will not be silenced or intimidated. We will follow Our Lord always — to our local parishes, to Indianapolis, and to every corner of the world.

The same Jesus that we took all over the United States on four different routes on the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage is the same Jesus that greeted us in Lucas Oil Stadium and the same Jesus that shows up for us every day at Mass. We don’t have to be afraid, and we most certainly don’t have to wait nine years to feel the joy and excitement we felt during the congress.

“May the Heart of Jesus in the Most Blessed Sacrament be praised, adored and loved with grateful affection at every moment in all the tabernacles of the world even until the end of time.”