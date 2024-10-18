Jesus Reminds Us Who the Greatest Are — Those Who Serve

Sunday, Oct. 20, is the 29th Sunday in Ordinary Time. Mass readings: Isaiah 53:10-11; Psalm 33:4-5, 18-19, 20, 22; Hebrews 4:14-16; Mark 10:35-45 or 10:42-45.

In this Sunday’s Gospel, the Lord Jesus speaks of crosses and crowns. The apostles have only crowns in mind, but the Lord Jesus knows the price of that crown.

The Gospel reads: “James and John said to him, ‘Grant that in your glory we may sit one at your right and the other at your left.’”

James and John ask an inept question, even a demand, to sit in the places of honor. As we have already seen, this is a misplaced priority. Their understanding of the place of honor is worldly. Further, they want to move to the head of the table. They want the Lord to grant them this honor. Even in a worldly way of thinking, places of honor must usually be earned. Their priorities are misplaced: They want the crown without the cross.

Jesus replies, “You do not know what you are asking! Can you drink the cup that I drink, or be baptized with the baptism with which I am baptized?”

The bottom line is clear: They had absolutely no idea what they were asking.

And neither do we. So often we want blessings, honors or seats in high places. But we give little thought to the crosses that are necessary both to get there and to stay there. Those who finally do attain leadership often know what a cross it is. It can be lonely; there are many pressures; often, there are many long hours and the heavy weight of responsibility. Most leaders know also the consistent sting of criticism and isolation. The Lord can only remind them — and us — of the monumental price, the true cost.

What is their response? “We can.”

Jesus then says, “The cup that I drink, you will drink, and with the baptism with which I am baptized, you will be baptized; but to sit at my right or at my left is not mine to give but is for those for whom it has been prepared.”

The Gospel then continues: “When the ten heard this, they became indignant at James and John.”

The other apostles become indignant that the brothers are trying to get special “dibs” on the seats of honor. Their indignity simply shows that they also have no idea what the Lord is talking about.

Consequently, the Lord tries to bring the big picture of the cross down to earth. He says that the greatest are those who serve.

Do they get it? Probably not, and, often, neither do we. It takes most of us a lifetime before we finally come to see that the point of life is not bank accounts, prestigious addresses, the square footage of our homes, big salaries and impressive titles — but service.

We may be on our death beds before we finally realize that the greatest people in our lives are those with the ministry of care, those who feed us, perhaps change our bandages and give us basic care.

True greatness, indeed, is to serve.