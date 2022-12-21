2023 Spending Bill Would Fund ‘Family Planning’ to Protect ‘Biodiversity’

Prioritizing plant and animal life over human life appears to be a government spending priority in the massive $1.7 trillion omnibus bill released Tuesday that needs to pass Congress by Friday to avert a government shutdown. The bill states that $575 million “should be made available for family planning/reproductive health, including in areas where population growth threatens biodiversity or endangered species.”

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., called attention to that “sinister” portion of the bill tweeting “Malthusianism is a disturbing, anti-human ideology that should have ZERO place in any federal program,” referencing the thought of the English economist Rev. Thomas Malthus who believed that human population growth would use up the earth’s resources.

The omnibus bill also includes funds for the U.N. agency which partners with China’s family planning commission responsible for the country’s brutal one-child policy that included forced abortions. The spending measure would provide $32.5 million to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for “family planning, maternal, and reproductive health activities.” The spending bill does include language prohibiting the use of its UNFPA funds in China or for the funding of abortions. President Biden reinstated funding to UNFPA when he took office after the State Department under President Trump had cut funding to the agency due to its partnership with China’s family planning commission. UNFPA denies involvement in China’s coerced abortions or sterilizations.

The spending bill allots $286.5 million for the Title X family planning program — the same amount that has been given to the program for the past eight years. Abortion groups like Planned Parenthood and NARAL have expressed anger that the amount has not been increased in light of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June.

Planned Parenthood president Alexis McGill Johnson expressed her disappointment, saying “today’s final funding agreement fails to make long overdue and necessary funding increases to get people the care they need through key domestic and global programs.” She called the funding bill “the latest example of those politicians doing everything in their power to restrict our bodily autonomy and ability to decide our own futures.”

According to the abortion giant’s latest annual report for fiscal year 2020-2021, they are doing just fine when it comes to collecting taxpayer funding. They received $633.4 million for “Government Health Services Reimbursements and Grants” for the 2020–2021 fiscal year, after receiving $618.1 million the previous year. The nation’s largest abortion provider reported 383,460 abortions in their annual report, an increase of 28,589 over the previous year. While abortion services increased, almost every other category of “medical services” provided by the group decreased.

NARAL Pro-Choice America president Mini Timmaraju expressed her concern over the bill, particularly in light of the incoming “anti-choice Republican majority” taking control of the House amid “an abortion access crisis playing out across the country,” calling it “disappointing that this omnibus package failed to include critical funding increases for the Title X Family Planning Program.”

NARAL also highlighted the fact that the measure contained the Hyde Amendment, a longstanding appropriations rider that bars federal funding for abortion with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. Pro-abortion Democratic lawmakers attempted to remove the Hyde Amendment after Roe was overturned but were blocked by GOP opposition as well as some Democrats, like Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who are supportive of the amendment.

According to January polling by Marist, 54% of Americans oppose taxpayer funding of abortion and an even greater majority of Americans, 73%, oppose federal funding of abortion overseas. President Biden used to oppose taxpayer funding of abortions and support the Hyde Amendment, but changed his stance on the campaign trail in 2019.