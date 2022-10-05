1-800-Is-Your-Kid-a-Eunuch, Caravaggio’s St. Matthew, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

1-800-Is-Your-Kid-A-Eunuch – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

Caravaggio’s Saint Matthew – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Dare We Hope that the Rich Who Ignore the Poor Will Be Saved? – Tom Hoopes at Ex Corde

Dear Sacred Heart of Jesus – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

Walsingham Ordinariate Synodal Report - Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham

Our Culture’s Diabolical Unsexing – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

Polarization Leading To Schism: Who and What Is the Blame? – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

What Does It Mean for a Liturgical Reform to be ‘Valid’ – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

The Liturgical Triathlon – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Looking to the Letter, Not the “Spirit”: On the 60th Anniversary of Vatican II – Russell Shaw at The Catholic World Report

The Final Latin Mass – Harry Scherer at The Lamp Magazine

