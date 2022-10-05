1-800-Is-Your-Kid-a-Eunuch, Caravaggio’s St. Matthew, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
1-800-Is-Your-Kid-A-Eunuch – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both
Caravaggio’s Saint Matthew – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Dare We Hope that the Rich Who Ignore the Poor Will Be Saved? – Tom Hoopes at Ex Corde
Dear Sacred Heart of Jesus – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand
Walsingham Ordinariate Synodal Report - Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham
Our Culture’s Diabolical Unsexing – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine
Polarization Leading To Schism: Who and What Is the Blame? – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
What Does It Mean for a Liturgical Reform to be ‘Valid’ – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
The Liturgical Triathlon – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Looking to the Letter, Not the “Spirit”: On the 60th Anniversary of Vatican II – Russell Shaw at The Catholic World Report
The Final Latin Mass – Harry Scherer at The Lamp Magazine
