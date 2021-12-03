Support the register

Police use metal barricades to keep protesters, demonstrators and activists apart in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building as the justices hear hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, a case about a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, on Dec. 1 in Washington, DC.
Resetting Abortion Laws, and Children’s Books for Christmas (Dec. 3)

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Dec. 1 for Dobbs vs. Jackson, which could reset U.S. national abortion laws. Many pro-lifers were hopeful after the hearing. Law professor Teresa Collette weighs in. Then we turn to this season in which we prepare for Christmas and the true reason for our joy. There are small ways to keep our families focused on Jesus during Advent and Christmas. Author Anthony DeStefano has been giving us helpful resources by way of beautiful childrens’ books for many years. He gives us some highlights today.

Dismantling Religious Liberty, and the US Bishops in Baltimore (Nov. 20)

In an EXCLUSIVE STORY the Register reported this week that the Health and Human Services Department is planning new rules to mandate healthcare providers to comply with abortion and gender-transition agendas, dismantling religious liberty exemptions. Register staff writer Peter Jesserer Smith has the scoop. And what are the takeaways from the U.S. Bishops’ fall assembly? Register National correspondent Lauretta Brown reports from Baltimore.

Education and the Four Last Things (Nov. 13)

Education emerged as a key factor in Virginia’s gubernatorial election, where concerned parents pushed back against curriculum content and school policies on COVID-19. Some say these parents are part of a broader movement for change in the educational landscape. Are we witnessing a reawakening among parents to their rights and responsibilities for the education of their children? This issue we’ll find out. Patrick Reilly, founder and president of the Cardinal Newman Society, is no stranger to the role parents should play in education or in keeping school curricula on target. He joins us today on Register Radio. Then in this month of November we pray for the dead and we also reflect on where we are headed when our souls depart. Will we become saints or lost souls? The Church invites us to make Heaven, Hell, death and judgment a part of our November reflections. We talk to Register columnist John Grondelski about the Four Last Things.

