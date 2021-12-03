Resetting Abortion Laws, and Children’s Books for Christmas (Dec. 3)
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Dec. 1 for Dobbs vs. Jackson, which could reset U.S. national abortion laws. Many pro-lifers were hopeful after the hearing. Law professor Teresa Collette weighs in. Then we turn to this season in which we prepare for Christmas and the true reason for our joy. There are small ways to keep our families focused on Jesus during Advent and Christmas. Author Anthony DeStefano has been giving us helpful resources by way of beautiful childrens’ books for many years. He gives us some highlights today.