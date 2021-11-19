Dismantling Religious Liberty, and the US Bishops in Baltimore (Nov. 20)
In an EXCLUSIVE STORY the Register reported this week that the Health and Human Services Department is planning new rules to mandate healthcare providers to comply with abortion and gender-transition agendas, dismantling religious liberty exemptions. Register staff writer Peter Jesserer Smith has the scoop. And what are the takeaways from the U.S. Bishops’ fall assembly? Register National correspondent Lauretta Brown reports from Baltimore.