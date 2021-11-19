Support the register

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra answers questions at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss reopening schools during COVID-19 on Sept. 30 in Washington, DC.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra answers questions at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss reopening schools during COVID-19 on Sept. 30 in Washington, DC. (photo: Greg Nash / Pool / Getty Images)

Dismantling Religious Liberty, and the US Bishops in Baltimore (Nov. 20)

In an EXCLUSIVE STORY the Register reported this week that the Health and Human Services Department is planning new rules to mandate healthcare providers to comply with abortion and gender-transition agendas, dismantling religious liberty exemptions. Register staff writer Peter Jesserer Smith has the scoop. And what are the takeaways from the U.S. Bishops’ fall assembly? Register National correspondent Lauretta Brown reports from Baltimore.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles addresses his fellow bishops Nov. 16 at their fall assembly.

PROFILE: Archbishop Gomez at the Eye of the Storm

Since his term began as president of the U.S. bishops’ conference in 2019, the archbishop has had to face squabbles among the episcopacy, the fallout from the McCarrick Report, a scandal within conference administration and his disgraced predecessor in Los Angeles inserting himself into the public eye.

Joan Frawley Desmond Nation

