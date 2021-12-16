Support the register

A student gets a rainbow painted on her face at the Columbus Pride Festival on April 14, 2018, in Columbus, Indiana, the hometown of Vice President Mike Pence. The festival was organized by high school senior Erin Bailey. (photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Mary Rice Hasson on Gender Ideology and Its Influence on School Culture

What is gender ideology? Is it really being promoted to students at school? How can concerned parents, teachers, clergy and other Catholic leaders push back against the creep of gender ideology into the classroom? You can find answers to these questions and more on this episode of Religious Freedom Matters.

Guest Mary Rice Hasson, Director of the Catholic Women’s Forum and co-founder of the Person and Identity Project, joins hosts Andrea Picciotti-Bayer and Joan Frawley Desmond to explain the false anthropology of gender ideology and its invidious influence on school culture to the detriment of students. Parent activist Aileen Blachowski also shares her experience pushing back against California’s expansive sex education curriculum and some tips for concerned parents.

