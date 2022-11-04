Support the register

Election workers prepare ballots Friday at the Los Angeles County Registrar vote-by-mail operation center in City of Industry, California, for the Nov. 8 midterm election. (photo: Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

The Latest on the Midterms and the Synod (Nov. 5)

As Election Day Approaches, many Catholics have joined EWTN in praying a Marian Novena for Our Nation. At the Register we are praying as well as continuing to cover the important issues at play in the midterms. The Register’s National Correspondent Lauretta Brown joins us from Washington. And then Senior Editor Jonathan Liedl talks about the latest on the Synod on Synodality, including what’s in the working document and who will represent the U.S. in the continental phase.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

