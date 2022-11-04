The Latest on the Midterms and the Synod (Nov. 5)

As Election Day Approaches, many Catholics have joined EWTN in praying a Marian Novena for Our Nation. At the Register we are praying as well as continuing to cover the important issues at play in the midterms. The Register’s National Correspondent Lauretta Brown joins us from Washington. And then Senior Editor Jonathan Liedl talks about the latest on the Synod on Synodality, including what’s in the working document and who will represent the U.S. in the continental phase.