Christ the King, and Sacred Music Meets AI (Nov. 25)

While Christians have celebrated Christ as King from the very beginning of the Church, the Feast of Christ the King of the Universe was put on the liturgical calendar less than 100 years ago. What’s the origin of this powerful solemnity? We find out with EWTN News’ Dr. Matthew Bunson. Then we look at another effort to sanctity the world — this time through sacred monastic music. Yet there’s a twist: Artificial Intelligence is involved. The Register’s Solène Tadié brings us a story of how an organization is using AI to help spread sacred monastic music.