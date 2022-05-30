Archbishop Cordileone and the Pelosi Letter (May 28)

On May 20, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone made the bold pastoral move to notify House Speaker Nancy Pelosi she would not be permitted to receive the Holy Eucharist in the San Francisco archdiocese until she publicly recants her support for abortion. How will this action reverberate beyond Pelosi? Register Senior Editor Jonathan Liedl brings us the story. Then, in light of the Solemnity of the Ascension, we turn to another question: Were the disciples sad when Christ ascended into Heaven? On this topic, Register blogger John Clark has some insights to share.