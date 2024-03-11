Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/audio/register-radio-march-9-2024-kapyd7ob

Anonymous, “St. Thomas Aquinas,” 18th-century Portuguese School
Anonymous, “St. Thomas Aquinas,” 18th-century Portuguese School (photo: Public Domain)

St. Thomas Aquinas, and the Pro-Life Movement in France (March 9)

This week, Father Aquinas Guilbeau joins us to discuss St. Thomas Aquinas, and Solène Tadié discusses the pro-life movement in France, where abortion has been declared a “right.”

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

