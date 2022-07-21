Support the register

Catholic Press Association Winners (July 16)

Every summer the Catholic Press Association gathers together Catholic media personnel for an annual convention and for award recognitions. This year the National Catholic Register took home 22 awards as well as the top accolade of Newspaper of the Year in the national division. Listen in to Register Radio for a rundown of EWTN News’ honors. We’ll also discuss with Register senior editor Jonathan Liedl the Pontifical Academy for Life’s latest document that seems to contradict established Church teaching on contraception, and lastly we’ll hear from our newest intern Hannah Cote on her coverage of culture and arts — particularly discussing her reviews of Disney flicks you’ll want to pass on.

New Website, and John Clark on Prudence (Sept. 12, 2020)

In the time of the new coronavirus the virtue of prudence has been used a lot by some Church leaders. But is it truly understood and more important is it being applied properly? This week on Register Radio we talk to Register contributor John Clark about prudence and the pandemic. And then Matthew and I catch up on all of stories you need to know about on Editor’s Corner, including the new look at NCRegister.com.

