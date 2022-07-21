Catholic Press Association Winners (July 16)
Every summer the Catholic Press Association gathers together Catholic media personnel for an annual convention and for award recognitions. This year the National Catholic Register took home 22 awards as well as the top accolade of Newspaper of the Year in the national division. Listen in to Register Radio for a rundown of EWTN News’ honors. We’ll also discuss with Register senior editor Jonathan Liedl the Pontifical Academy for Life’s latest document that seems to contradict established Church teaching on contraception, and lastly we’ll hear from our newest intern Hannah Cote on her coverage of culture and arts — particularly discussing her reviews of Disney flicks you’ll want to pass on.