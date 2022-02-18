Edward Pentin on Benedict XVI and Jonathan Liedl on Cardinal Hollerich (Feb. 12)

The Church in German was the focus of many Catholic news headlines this week as Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI responded to a report that faulted his handling of sexual abuse cases when he led the Archdiocese of Munich. Register reporter Edward Pentin brings us the story from Rome. Then we turn to another controversy that erupted in a German news interview with Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg, relator general of the Synod on Synodality, that seems to undermine the integrity of Catholic doctrine. Register senior editor Jonathan Liedl brings us analysis of that story.