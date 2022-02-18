Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/audio/edward-pentin-on-benedict-xvi-and-jonathan-liedl-on-cardinal-hollerich-feb-12-k4qvtjce

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition
Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, Archbishop of Luxembourg, offers Mass at the International Eucharistic Congress Sept. 15 in Budapest.
Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, Archbishop of Luxembourg, offers Mass at the International Eucharistic Congress Sept. 15 in Budapest. (photo: Daniel Ibáñez / CNA / EWTN)

Edward Pentin on Benedict XVI and Jonathan Liedl on Cardinal Hollerich (Feb. 12)

The Church in German was the focus of many Catholic news headlines this week as Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI responded to a report that faulted his handling of sexual abuse cases when he led the Archdiocese of Munich. Register reporter Edward Pentin brings us the story from Rome. Then we turn to another controversy that erupted in a German news interview with Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg, relator general of the Synod on Synodality, that seems to undermine the integrity of Catholic doctrine. Register senior editor Jonathan Liedl brings us analysis of that story.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
Archbishop Georg Gänswein is the personal secretary of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Wading Through the Week’s Headlines With Shannon Mullen and Meghan Schultz (Feb. 19)

Skimming headlines over this past week, Register readers would find Archbishop Georg Gänswein defending the record of Benedict XVI on handling sexual abuse, Pope Francis issuing two new motu proprios, 15 Catholic leaders musing on the sacrament of marriage for Valentine’s Day and a controversial Adidas advertising campaign. Wading through these stories we are joined by Shannon Mullen, Catholic News Agency’s editor in chief, and Register intern Meghan Schultz.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up