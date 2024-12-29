The Vatican in 2024: A Year of Global Outreach and Strategic Ambiguity

Highlights of the year included Pope Francis’ longest trip, an 11-day journey through Asia and Oceania; the conclusion of the Synod on Synodality; and the addition of 20 new cardinals to the body that will choose the next pontiff.

Vatican news highlights of the year 2024 included Pope Francis’ longest trip, an 11-day journey through Asia and Oceania; the conclusion of the three-year global process known as the Synod on Synodality; and the addition of 20 new cardinals to the body that will choose the next pontiff.

All these events reinforced themes that have marked the current pontificate practically from its start: a preference for travel to non-Western countries; an emphasis on wider consultation of the laity; and a tendency to choose men of untraditional background or location as princes of the Church.

Pope Francis also displayed a by-now-familiar feature of his leadership style: the use of an apparently strategic ambiguity that stirs up discussion and widens the range of acceptable views on some of the most sensitive questions in the Church’s life. This year that approach was particularly striking with regard to teaching on same-sex relationships, women’s ordination and surrogate motherhood.

The best-known example of this method remains the Pope’s most famous utterance, given in answer to a question about homosexuality and the priesthood at his first news conference in 2013: “Who am I to judge?”

Accordingly, this year began amid controversy over the December 2023 publication of Fiducia Supplicans, a declaration of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith personally approved by the Pope, which gave permission to priests to bless same-sex couples.

After the president of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar, Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, traveled to Rome to protest the document, Pope Francis allowed the African bishops to prohibit such blessings on their continent.

“The Africans are a separate case: For them, homosexuality is something ‘ugly’ from a cultural point of view; they do not tolerate it,” the Pope told the Italian newspaper La Stampa.

Three months later, in an interview with CBS News, the Pope downplayed the significance of Fiducia Supplicans, suggesting that it permitted blessings only for individuals, despite the document’s repeated references to “couples.”

“No, what I allowed was not to bless the union. That cannot be done,” the Pope said. “But to bless each person, Yes.”

The next month, in a closed-door meeting with Italian bishops, the Pope used a vulgar Italian term for homosexuality while reaffirming the Church’s policy of banning men with “deep-seated homosexual tendencies” from seminaries. He apologized for the expression through a spokesman, who said the Pope “never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms.”

In April, the doctrinal office released the declaration Dignitas Infinita, on the defense of human dignity, including topics in the realm of gender and bioethics. Cardinal Víctor Fernández, prefect of the dicastery, had predicted, in an interview with Spanish news agency EFE, that the document would reassure Catholics who had been concerned by the controversy over same-sex blessings.

The new declaration quoted a recent statement by Pope Francis characterizing as “deplorable the practice of so-called surrogate motherhood, which represents a grave violation of the dignity of the woman and the child, based on the exploitation of situations of the mother’s material needs,” and calling for a universal ban.

But in the CBS interview shortly thereafter, the Pope seemed to blunt his condemnation and suggest that there could be exceptions: “I would say that in each case the situation should be carefully and clearly considered, consulting medically and then morally, as well. I think there is a general rule in these cases, but you have to go into each case in particular to assess the situation, as long as the moral principle is not skirted.”

Pope Francis also told CBS that he would not consider the ordination of women as deacons, seemingly shutting the book on a question that he had named three separate panels to study. But in October, the Pope adopted as part of his official papal teaching a final synodal document stating that “the question of women’s access to diaconal ministry remains open. This discernment needs to continue.”

The synod proved an anticlimax for those expecting it to address hot-button questions, such as LGBT issues, clerical celibacy or contraception, after the Pope consigned those matters to special study groups, including one explicitly designated to handle “controversial doctrinal, pastoral and ethical issues.” They are supposed to report on their findings by the end of June 2025.

During a news conference in September, the Pope weighed in on the U.S. presidential elections, saying they presented American Catholics with a need to choose the “lesser evil” : a Democrat who strongly supported legalized abortion or a Republican who vowed to deport millions of migrants. Both candidates were “against life,” he said. “Which is the lesser evil? That lady or that gentleman? I do not know; each person must think and decide according to his or her own conscience,” the Pope said, in contrast with the U.S. bishops, whose voter guide has identified opposition to abortion as their “preeminent priority.”

Throughout the year, the Pope repeatedly called for peace in hotspots around the world, particularly in Ukraine and Gaza. He generally maintained a stance of neutrality between the belligerents, though his criticism of Israel was occasionally emphatic, especially when he said, in a book-length interview published in November, that the country’s campaign in the Palestinian enclave should be investigated as possible genocide. A pair of images in December epitomized the precariousness of the Pope’s balancing act on the volatile subject of conflict in the Middle East. Pope Francis was photographed at the Vatican praying in front of a Christmas Nativity scene made by Palestinian artisans, which featured the statue of the Child Jesus lying in a manger draped with a keffiyeh headscarf, a widely recognized emblem of the Palestinian cause. The image stirred controversy in Israel and elsewhere — and was later removed. The next day, the Vatican released a photograph of the Pope viewing what he has described as one of his favorite paintings: Marc Chagall’s 1938 painting White Crucifixion, which depicts Jesus as a Jew against a background of scenes of antisemitic persecution in the former Russian Empire and Nazi Germany.

In another tribute to culture last year, an open letter published in August on the importance of literature to the education of priests and others in pastoral ministry, Pope Francis urged humility in taking sides on complex questions:

“By acknowledging the futility and perhaps even the impossibility of reducing the mystery of the world and humanity to a dualistic polarity of true vs false or right vs wrong, the reader accepts the responsibility of passing judgement, not as a means of domination, but rather as an impetus towards greater listening.”