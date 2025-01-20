Pope Francis Calls Potential U.S. Deportation Plans ‘a Disgrace’

Pope Francis criticized potential plans for mass deportations in the United States under President-elect Donald Trump during a wide-ranging Italian television interview on Sunday.

“If this is true it is a disgrace because it makes the poor unfortunate who have nothing pay the price of imbalance. This is not how things are solved,” the pope said on Italian broadcaster Nove’s “Che tempo che fa” program on Jan. 19, speaking about plans to deport immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.

The U.S. bishops said in November they would speak out forcefully if President Trump does advance the proposal in a way that undermines human dignity.

There are an estimated 11.7 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S., according to July 2023 statistics from the Center for Migration Studies.





Pope Names President for Vatican City

Francis also announced that Franciscan Sister Raffaella Petrini will become the first female president of the Vatican City State governorate this March, elevating her from her current position as secretary general.

“The work of women in the Curia has progressed slowly but effectively. Now, we have many,” Pope Francis said during the televised conversation.

The appointment of Sister Raffaela, a Franciscan Sister of the Eucharist, will take effect following the retirement of Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga from his current position as president of the governorate.

“Women manage better than we do,” he asserted, reported ACI Stampa, CNA’s Italian language partner agency.

The appointment follows that of Consolata Missionary Sister Simona Brambilla as prefect of the Dicastery for Consecrated Life.





Call for Peace and Jubilee Hope

The Holy Father also addressed ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, Palestine and Israel during the interview. “War is always a defeat,” the Pope proclaimed, emphasizing the vital importance of negotiations and peace-building efforts.

Reflecting on the current Jubilee Year, Pope Francis stressed that pilgrimages to Rome’s Holy Door must be undertaken with genuine religious intent: “If you come to Rome and visit the Holy Door as a tourist, without a religious purpose, it serves no purpose.”

The interview marked the Pope’s third appearance on the program.