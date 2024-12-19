Mother Angelica’s Blessed Sacrament Shrine Marks 25th Anniversary

On Dec. 19, 1999, the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Hanceville, Alabama, was officially opened and consecrated. The opening Mass was celebrated by the Diocese of Birmingham’s bishop at the time, Bishop David Foley. Opening at the same time was Our Lady of the Angels Monastery. Then came the next awe-inspiring moment.

“One vivid memory that I have is of the moment when the shield in front of the monstrance came down for the first time,” recalled Franciscan Father Joseph Mary Wolfe, chaplain and chapel dean for EWTN. “The monstrance presented for the first time the newly consecrated Sacred Host from the dedication Mass for adoration. The choir and orchestra that Mother Angelica had arranged for began to sing the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah and adoration began — forever changing the atmosphere of the Temple, the monastery, and the surrounding area, because of the profound Presence of the Eucharistic Lord who is loved and adored there.”





The monstrance housing the Blessed Sacrament is above the main altar at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament. (Photo: Courtesy of the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament)

Father Joseph Mary was present from the start. He shared how various potential locations weren’t “quite right.”

But then Mother Mary Angelica of the Annunciation saw the countryside acreage about 50 miles north of EWTN’s headquarters in Irondale.

“I got out of the car and I knew. I felt the Lord’s presence so strongly. I knew this is where He wanted us,” the foundress of the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration detailed in her biography.

Mother Angelica poses for a picture with the tabernacle inside the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

“When Mother saw the property in Hanceville, she knew this was the place,” Father Joseph Mary said. “One of the things that confirmed the location was the fact that the land was purchased for the very first time by the first owner of the land on Aug. 2, which is the feast of Our Lady of the Angels, which is the name of the monastery. When they first began excavations of the land, they discovered white clay in the area where the Temple now is.” Since clay in Alabama is red, “they saw this as another confirmation.”

Then came a direction straight from the Lord himself, Father Joseph Mary explained.

Father Joseph Mary of the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word gives a talk at the shrine on an Adoration Sodality Day. (Photo: Courtesy of the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament)

“Her experience with the Child Jesus at the Shrine of Divino Niño in Bogotá, Colombia, gave her the impetus from the Child Jesus Himself: ‘Build me a Temple, and I will help those who help you.’ The genuineness of Mother Angelica’s experience is confirmed by the fact that the shrine exists and the benefactors’ businesses all prospered, as they later related to Mother Angelica.”

Brother Bernard Mary of the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word, who was also present at the beginning of the shrine, told the Register that the shrine “has fulfilled Mother Angelica’s vision by becoming a place of pilgrimage for the laity, priests and religious with a special emphasis on rekindling Eucharistic devotion.” He added that “another aspect that may be overlooked is how it has transformed the lives of the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration. When they were in Irondale, they eventually became surrounded by EWTN facilities.”

“It was impossible for them not to be affected by the noise and busyness of the network,” he said. “In Hanceville, they are able to return to their contemplative vocation in the midst of an idyllic pastoral setting. That was certainly one of Mother Angelica’s intentions when she moved the community north.”

The Shrine Materializes

The monastery-farm project, breaking ground in 1996, blossomed into “a monumental complex of European-style architecture in rural Alabama.”

Brother Bernard explained that five anonymous families financed everything because they “wanted to give the best of the best to Our Lord. No expense was spared.”

Franciscan Missionary of the Eternal Word Brother Leo Mary also was on the grounds as construction began.

“It was very powerful to see because it was something you don’t get to see in the United States, but over in Europe,” he told the Register. “It looks like a 13th-century architectural design, like something in the Assisi, where St. Francis is buried.”

A panorama of the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament exterior (Photo: Courtesy of the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament)

Indeed, the design of both the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament and Our Lady of the Angels Monastery is Romanesque-Gothic architecture inspired by great 13th-century Franciscan churches and monasteries, especially in Assisi and Umbria.

Inside the shrine, the altar, sanctuary floor and intricately designed temple floor are of exquisite marbles from Italy, Macedonia, Spain, Brazil, South Africa, Finland and Turkey. The beautifully designed and colorful stained-glass windows were made by famed glassmakers in Munich, Germany. The 55-feet-high, gold-leafed, hand-carved reredos of cedar from Paraguay becomes the throne for the nearly-eight-foot monstrance where Our Lord in the Most Blessed Sacrament is worshipped in perpetual adoration and solemn exposition.

The statue of El Divino Niño in the shrine replicates the one Mother saw in Colombia. In the huge piazza, the centerpiece is another statue of the Divine Child Jesus sculpted in white Carrara marble with Jesus’ heart carved from red jasper.

Commenting on the completed shrine, Mother Angelica said at the time, “I never in my wildest dreams thought it would be so beautiful. At every turn He would change it. It got bigger and bigger, and more and more beautiful. In every possible way He intercepted our ideas and we could see what He wanted. He designed it; He built it; He paid for it.”

A family adores Christ at an Adoration Sodality Day during adoration with Father Miguel Marie of the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament.





Countless Blessings

Seeds for vocations were planted at the shrine, too, such as for Father Patrick Mary of the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word. In 2000, home after his first semester away at college, he drove with his parents and seven siblings from Florida to northern Alabama. The family decided to attend the Christmas midnight Mass at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament.

“I was an unsuspecting pilgrim walking across the piazza toward the shrine for Mass that night,” Father Patrick Mary recalled to the Register. “I had no idea that I was about to have a religious experience that would change the direction of my life. Although I had been going to Mass regularly on Sundays, I was quite lukewarm and mediocre interiorly, and the priesthood was not something on my mind.”

“A number of things struck me at the Mass — the beauty of the church, the reverence that I witnessed, and the use of Latin and of incense,” he vividly recalled. “The Gregorian chant and polyphony sung by the nuns was also very edifying and inspiring and was quite a contrast to the heavy-metal music which I had immersed myself in the previous few years. It was in the midst of all this at the Mass, that a clear and peaceful desire to be a priest was put on my heart. And it never went away. This led to my discernment of the priesthood and the religious life and to entering the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word.”

Looking back on the shrine’s silver jubilee, Father Patrick Mary said, “I’m grateful to God for the many graces given me at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament and for the graces that continue to be poured out on pilgrims who come from all over, seeking a place of prayer, of peace and of spiritual refreshment. For 25 years our God has been adored there in the Blessed Sacrament, day in and day out, by the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration and by pilgrims from all over. It is a most fitting place to give thanks to the Lord, whose goodness and love endure forever.”

In these past 25 years, the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament has likely brought about countless conversions.

Brother Leo Mary easily recalls how many people came into the Church 25 years ago.

“About 80 people came in to the Church just at the beginning, when that shrine was being built,” he told the Register. “Bishops said they had a lot coming into the Catholic Church just because of them going to see the shrine. They would ask what drew these people in to the faith, and a lot of it was EWTN and also the shrine, so that’s powerful.”

The faithful adore Christ in the Blessed Sacrament at Adoration Sodality Day at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament. (Photo: Courtesy of the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament)

The visitors never stopped. Then, like today, “It was all about the Eucharist,” Brother Leo Mary said. Since he gives tours of the shrine and works with the pilgrims, he finds that so many “come to the shrine when they see signs for it on well-traveled roads. We get a lot of people come through that are non-Catholics, all of the denominations, and God loves them. … They stop by, and it’s beautiful to see how God is working on all these beautiful people.”

“Everything is about the Eucharist,” he underscored. “When you go into the main church, everything is pointing to the monstrance, everything points to Jesus in the Eucharist, and it’s very powerful in that sense. They learn about the faith and see the beauty.”

“Mother Angelica always wanted people to come to know Jesus,” Brother Leo Mary added. The Blessed Sacrament Shrine is “all about pointing you to Jesus and how much he loves you. That’s what she wanted.”

The Shrine Grows

Along the way, the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament and Our Lady of the Angels Monastery dedicated another addition on Dec. 8, 2013 — the new John Paul II Eucharistic Center. Cardinal Raymond Burke celebrated the dedication Mass. At that time, he told the Register, “Mother Angelica, in her profoundly rich and courageous love of the Catholic faith and in her desire to bring the Catholic faith to all, rightly founded a shrine dedicated to the mystery of the Most Holy Eucharist.”

He added “that all of us in the Church should have a particular appreciation for the inspiration of Mother Angelica in establishing a Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament.”

How does Father Joseph Mary see Mother’s vision has worked out for the shrine over these 25 years?

“This is just the beginning,” he said. “It has benefitted so many souls already and sparked vocations, including our own Father Patrick’s vocation. I believe greater things are yet to come.”

A PRAYER FOR THE SILVER JUBILEE

This prayer was composed for this silver anniversary by Poor Clare Sister Mary Michael, one of the original sisters of the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration to come from Ohio to Alabama with Mother Angelica:

“Dearest Jesus, at this time when our hearts are overflowing with gratitude for the Infinite Love you show us in your Incarnation, we're also thankful for this beautiful Shrine and Monastery that you inspired Mother Angelica to build; a Temple where you would always be loved and adored in the Most Blessed Sacrament. This beautiful chapel is a place where everyone can spend quiet time with you, the God of Love, in adoration and intimate conversation.

“Our hearts have always been filled with love and gratitude for all our friends and benefactors who made this Shrine possible and help keep it going. They are daily remembered in our prayers. Bless each one of them Jesus, keep them safe and reward them with the greatest Gift you can give to anyone — the Gift of Yourself.”