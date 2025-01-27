Beyond Politics: Meet the Only Nun in the VIP Section at Trump’s Victory Rally

Reflecting on the evening, the 94-year-old Dominican nun said: ‘I ask people to love Jesus and not give up, because Jesus will always come through for us. We must trust in him and his great love for humanity.’

By divine Providence, 94-year-old Dominican Sister Serafina Viagrande found herself among VIP guests at the 2025 Trump Victory Rally, a pre-inauguration event that occurs the day before. Amid high-profile attendees, she offered prayers and blessings, proving that faith knows no boundaries, even among the elite.

Sister Serafina, a Sicilian-born Dominican nun, has dedicated her life to music education and ministry. After immigrating to the United States as a child, she joined the convent in 1949 and later pioneered music programs in Catholic schools across the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Holding a master's degree in music education, she has inspired generations of students through her passion for music as a form of spiritual expression and her deep love for Jesus.

Reflecting on her experience at the rally which was held the day before Inauguration Day, Sister Serafina said, “Through my experience as a Dominican, I ask the world to always be faithful to Jesus because he will be faithful to you. If you are faithful to Jesus, he will be faithful to you.”

After the rally, Dominican Sister Serafina attended the Christian Inaugural Gala. (Photo: Courtesy photo/Anthony Di Mauro)

Describing the atmosphere at the rally, Sister Serafina called it an “extraordinary experience” and noted that people were looking “for peace, consolation and a future.” She believes that “Donald Trump will come through with his promises to restore the world, and that is what the people are looking for.”

When asked about the spiritual insights she would offer to those seeking a relationship with God, she said, “I ask people to love Jesus and to not give up. Jesus will always come through for us. We must trust in him and his great love for humanity.”

Sister Serafina encourages everyone to turn to Jesus in their daily lives, believing that he will always provide guidance and comfort. Regarding her prayers for the VIP guests at the event, she expressed confidence that “God listens to our prayers, and if we are sincere, he will answer.” She emphasized the importance of sincerity of heart, saying, “I believe wholeheartedly that Jesus will respond to the wishes of the people.”

Reflecting on the rally’s impact, she remarked, “It was very moving. I feel that President Trump and all the people working with him are very sincere in turning this country around.”

So many people were so happy to pray with the Dominican nun, deeply touched by her words of encouragement. (Photo: Courtesy photo/Anthony Di Mauro)

To the Trump family, Sister Serafina offered a message of trust and faith. “Trust in God. Have faith in him, and he will fulfill all the promises that are asked. If we turn to God in all our dealings with the world, he will respond,” she said.

Dr. Martin Waugh, a family medicine physician and advocate for Sister Serafina, accompanied her to the rally. Waugh, who trained at Yale University and has dedicated his career to addressing brain health and spiritual well-being, first met Sister Serafina at daily Mass in New Haven, Connecticut. “God is not done with her, and she wants to take more and more of Jesus to everyone she meets,” he said.

During the rally, Sister Serafina prayed with several notable figures, including former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. “There must have been 40 people who came to her for blessings and prayers,” Waugh recalled. “People often walked away in tears, deeply moved by her presence and prophetic words.”

The Dominican nun poses with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer during the event. (Photo: Courtesy photo/Anthony Di Mauro)

Waugh attributes Sister Serafina’s vitality and longevity to her deep faith and devotion. “Her daily reception of the Eucharist — Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity — has given her life, more energy and more vitality,” he explained. “Too often, we discard our elders at 80 or 90, but [Sister Serafina] proves that God provides them with missions and the strength to carry them out.”





From Rally to Gala, Sister Serafina’s Inspiring Impact

Following the Trump rally, Sister Serafina made her way to the Christian Inaugural Gala, where she was warmly received by a steady stream of attendees seeking prayers and blessings. From individuals of diverse backgrounds to prominent figures, the Dominican nun offered spiritual support, embodying her belief that God’s strength is available to all who are called to serve.

Among those who received her blessing was Andrea Sheldon Lafferty, chair of the event and CEO of the Thrive America Foundation. A close friend of Sister Serafina and Waugh, Lafferty played a key role in organizing the sold-out event, which welcomed 750 attendees from across the U.S. and Israel.

The Dominican nun prayed with several attendees and all felt buoyed by her words of wisdom. (Photo: Courtesy photo/Anthony Di Mauro)

Despite freezing temperatures and road closures in Washington, D.C., Sister Serafina and Waugh walked a half-mile to the venue, driven by their unwavering commitment to make a meaningful impact at one of the most exclusive galas of the inaugural celebrations. The evening featured a musical performance by Grammy-nominated artist Danny Gokey and an artisan glass-blown award, created by Chris McGahan, which was intended for Catholic actor Jim Caviezel. Unfortunately, Caviezel was unable to attend due to illness.

Adding to the evening's significance, the program included remarks from Steve Green of the Hobby Lobby family, reinforcing the event’s message of faith and unity.

As the evening concluded, it was evident that Sister Serafina’s presence left a lasting impact on those she encountered. Her unwavering dedication to prayer and love resonated deeply with attendees, serving as a poignant reminder of the power of faith and the importance of spiritual connection in times of change — and it was meaningful for her, too.

Reflecting on the evening, Sister Serafina said, “I ask people to love Jesus and not give up, because Jesus will always come through for us. We must trust in him and his great love for humanity.”

Waugh described the evening as deeply moving, stating, “My experience at the Christian dinner was that people were gathered to thank God for our change in government, and then they were drawn to Sister Serafina because many had lost their mothers and grandmothers. She would pray for them. Many people came away with tears streaming down their faces. And Sister Serafina’s heart was full of joy because she felt like she had loved others in Jesus’ name.”

According to Waugh, Sister Serafina’s 2025 New Year’s wish reflected her lifelong mission of faith and service: “Her wish was simple — Lord, help me bring more people to Jesus.”