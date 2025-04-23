The Legionaries of Christ North American Territory invites you to join our team as the Program Coordinator for Priest Wellness. We are a dedicated and passionate community, we seek a compassionate leader to work closely with our Legionaries, ensuring they are supported and uplifted on their wellness journey.

You will accompany Legionaries through times of transition and crisis with empathy and expertise. You will be key figure in fostering their well-being and guiding them through challenges, drawing on your education and experience to provide thoughtful and effective support.

Responsibilities:

Wellness Programs and Education: Assist with the implementation of the Safe Environment (SE) prevention model. Develop and deliver priest wellness education, programming, and presentations to support overall well-being.

Crisis Support and Intervention: Provide consultation to the Territorial Director, Local Superior, and Director of Safe Environment on matters of prevention, intervention, and crisis management. Offer early intervention support and coordinate ongoing care for Legionaries transitioning to and from treatment programs.

Support for Specific Groups: Assist Legionaries living extra donum and provide outreach support. Support retired priests and those facing major illnesses with their wellness and insurance/billing needs. Aid in transition plans for those being laicized and ensure a supportive environment for Legionaries in various stages of their journey.

Assessment and Referrals: Conduct assessments, evaluations, and make referrals as needed. When appropriate, refer Legionaries for early interventions. Supervise and provide support for those on wellness and safety plans.

Program Development and Research: Research and integrate best practices into wellness programs. Develop programs that empower Legionaries in their apostolates/ministries and promote a strong culture of self-care.

Qualifications:

A Catholic in good standing, deeply committed to the mission of the Catholic Church.

Master's degree in social work, psychology, counseling, or related field is required.

Preference given to those with licensure and/or PhD in a related field.

5+ years of experience in assessment, supervision, and program implementation.

Proven experience in crisis management and program development, strong organizational skills.

Gifted in cultivating and nourishing meaningful relationships.

Exceptional communication skills, able to handle sensitive matters with confidentiality and respect.

Ability to work independently and as part of a collaborative team.

A profound understanding of the whole crisis process from early detection, assessment, evaluation, implementation, supervision, follow-up and aftercare.

Strong background and proven performance in implementing successful programs.

Capability to anticipate needs, establish priorities, project and positive attitude.

Maintain objectivity and professionalism.

Proficiency in Spanish is a plus.

The role is a hybrid model allowing for both remote work and in-person office days (1-2 days weekly), with some travel required for meetings with Legionaries/communities, and ongoing professional development.

Please submit your resume and a meaningful cover letter and desired salary by applying online at: https://recruiting.paylocity.com/recruiting/jobs/Details/3151439/LC-TERRITORIAL-CENTER-INC/Program-Coordinator-for-Priest-Wellness