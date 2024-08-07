About St Mary's College

St Mary’s College is a Reception to Year 12 Catholic girls’ school, in the Dominican Tradition, located in the heart of the city of Adelaide. Governed by Dominican Education Australia Ltd, (DEA) through the St Mary’s College Ltd, Board of Directors, we empower young women through the key areas of Learning, Relationships and Innovation.

The Opportunity

This is an exciting opportunity for a visionary educator, who is ready to lead our committed and engaged community at St Mary's College, into our next stage of development. As the Principal, you will serve as the Executive Officer, appointed by and accountable to the Board of Directors. You will lead strategic innovation in Catholic Identity, Mission & Spirituality, Teaching & Learning, Community & Culture, and Resource & Campus Development. You will work closely with a diverse range of stakeholders, and your leadership will ensure the College remains a beacon of excellence in teaching and learning within a faith-centred environment inspired by Dominican values.

This appointment is configured as a series of fixed-term appointments, subject to satisfactory probation (as applicable) and professional appraisals.

About You

You are an inspiring and dedicated educator and leader, with demonstrated expertise and commitment to excellence in Catholic education from Reception to Year 12, and an ability to uphold the Dominican Charism. You are an on-going learner and possess a postgraduate qualification (Masters level or higher) with significant components in Catholic studies, such as Scripture, Theology, or Religious Education. You demonstrate successful experience in educational and strategic leadership, and contemporary school management. You are an active member of a Catholic Eucharistic community, with a passion for fostering a vibrant spiritual life within the College and a deep appreciation for Catholic beliefs and values.

Contact Information & Applicant Instructions:

For a confidential conversation about the role, please contact Ms. Susan Young at [email protected]

For any enquiries about the application process or to request a copy of the Principal Appointment 2025 Information Package please email [email protected].