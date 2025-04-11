The Saint Leo University Board of Trustees invites applications and nominations for the position of President. The new president will succeed Dr. Edward Dadez, who first joined Saint Leo University in 2000, became president in 2022, and is retiring. President Dadez’ leadership has provided stability and enhanced financial sustainability.

Saint Leo University is ready to grow and continue to innovate, living out its mission of providing high-quality education, rooted in the Catholic Benedictine tradition, to new generations of students. It has a long history of innovation and adaptation and has developed new partnerships, including dual enrollment programs. The University has been a leader in distance education and a pioneer in the development of online programs. It is located in a region that is growing rapidly. The demographics are favorable.

The President will be a good listener and communicator who can mobilize the University’s board, alumni, faculty, students, staff, donors, business leaders, and community leaders to adapt and achieve that mission. The President will demonstrate a commitment to shared governance, respecting faculty expertise and engaging stakeholders in conversations about how the university serves out its mission. Their top priority will be to enhance the financial condition of the University through high-quality programs that attract and retain students, effective marketing and enrollment management strategies to increase enrollment and revenue, planning and oversight of the University’s budget and financial resources, partnerships with businesses, and active development of philanthropic support. They will also possess a terminal degree in an academic or professional field.

A complete Leadership Profile with additional information may be found here: https://www.agbsearch.com/searches/president-saint-leo-university

The Search Committee will begin the review of applications in the coming weeks and continue this work until an appointment is made. To assure full consideration, applications materials should be received by June 2, 2025.

Please direct any nominations or expressions of interest to [email protected] or to:

Lawrence R. Ladd

Executive Search Consultant

Mobile: (508)274-0910

[email protected]

Sally Mason, Ph.D.

Senior Executive Search Consultant

Mobile: (765)414-0299

[email protected]

Saint Leo University has a strong commitment to principles of equal employment opportunity and equal access to education. Saint Leo University does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, disability, ethnic origin, genetic information, sex, gender, national origin, race, religion, or veteran status, or any other category protected by federal, state, or local law in its educational programs, admissions policies, financial aid, employment, or other school administered programs.

Application materials should be submitted through the AGB Search portal system: Saint Leo President Application Portal (https://www.searchbriefing.com/slindex.aspx?client=2630e178-cb9b-43a0-978a-a965e95e834c&survey=6587515b-1825-44ea-9b52-fa7c1b43a9ca&search=1131677e-41f4-41d1-9f00-eaf7a5cb5f6f) and should include the following in PDF format:

-A letter of interest that addresses specifically how the candidate’s experiences and qualifications intersect with Saint Leo University’s priorities and desired attributes as outlined in the Leadership Profile;

-A curriculum vitae

-The names, addresses, telephone numbers, and email addresses of five references for future contact – please also include your professional relationship with each reference listed (references will not be contacted without prior permission granted by the candidate).