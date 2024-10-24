Glenmary Home Missioners, a Catholic society of priests and brothers, serves the spiritual and material needs of people in rural areas of the United States through social outreach, establishment of Catholic churches, and a connection with God. Over the past 85 years, Glenmary has successfully nurtured and/or established more than 120 mission communities.

Glenmary invites candidates looking to join a great team in the role of: PASTORAL COORDINATOR- Rutledge TN (Grainger County)

The Pastoral Coordinator will seek out and call together Catholics into the local congregation. This is accomplished by assisting these individuals in the formation of a Eucharistic community from which flows an awareness of each other’s needs and the needs of all the people within the assigned territory. The primary responsibility of the Pastoral Coordinator will be the care and growth of St. John Paul II Mission. Additionally, they will be present to and with the larger community of Grainger County. This position will be based at St. John Paul II, Rutledge (Grainger County), Tennessee.

The Pastoral Coordinator is a co-worker of the Glenmary Home Missioners with the expectation s/he will adopt the missionary charism of Glenmary. This position, within Glenmary, is one of leadership ministry, pastoral care, missionary outreach, and administrative duties. This is a full time, exempt position. Must be bi-lingual English/Spanish.

For the full job description, please visit our website at https://glenmary.org/job-opportunities/

There are also great videos that share the great things happening at throughout Glenmary mission territories. Linked here: https://glenmary.org/videos/

Submit cover letter & resume and three professional references by 11/18/2024 to:

Father Steve Pawelk [email protected]