Full Time Assistant Treasurer - Gift Processing Lead

In Roswell, GA, Catholic nonprofit administrative services organization serving Catholic apostolates nationwide, is seeking a full-time assistant treasurer/lead gift processor to assist the treasurer. CCAS handles cash management and gift processing for the Legionaries of Christ in the North American territory. The role assists the treasurer with cash management, card management, and gift processing.

Responsibilities:

1.Assists with management of banking relationships for Legion entities and clients that select the service. Assists fostering relationships with bank’s management and our clients, conducting RFPs for changing banks, opening and closing bank accounts, maintaining up-to-date bank account database, managing banking fees, manages debit and credit cards, and selects and manages merchant accounts in collaboration with the Constituent Relationship Management (CRM) system team.

2.Assists entering wire and transfer transactions.

3.Funding bank accounts for the various entities as needed and producing financial/cash management reports on a regular basis.

4. Assists with management of the Legionary Communities’ shared deposit account by handling requests for money from the central account by the different communities and recording of donations processed through Gift Processing in the CRM.

5. Assists ensuring corporate credit and purchase cards are used in agreement with the corporate policies notifying the treasurer if the credit or purchase cards are used improperly.

6. Assists fiduciary in the reception of planned gifts through annuities, trusts, estate gifts, etc.

7. Uploads applicable data to the banking system for check payments and electronic payments approved by the treasurer.

Ensures that all donations and gifts are processed accurately and efficiently. This role involves managing a team, maintaining data integrity, and ensuring donor satisfaction.

8. Manages gift-processing: processes gifts in a timely/effective manner which includes registering gifts in the CRM, depositing gifts in bank, proper documentation of gifts received for Legion of Christ CT, and its affiliates, and recording restricted donations.

9. Oversees the daily activities of gift processing, including mail processing, gift entry into the database, and receipt production.

10. Accuracy and integrity of all gift-related information stored in the CRM. Includes updating donor payment information as required.

11. Collaborates with development officers to ensure that gifts are registered according to the donors’ intentions, including requesting written expression of any restriction.

12. Assists the implementation of new systems, system upgrades, and data enhancements.

13. Applies applicable laws, regulations, and procedures apply to gift processing and reporting.

14. Supervises and supports the gift processing team, ensuring they meet organizational goals and standards.

Education and Experience:

Bachelor's degree in finance, accounting, or relevant field

A minimum of one to two years of experience in treasury, gift processing or a relevant

financial role, including supervisory responsibilities.

Generous paid time-off: holidays, vacation, personal and sick time, full employee and family healthcare coverage, and excellent 401(k) retirement savings benefits.

Position is 100% on site.

Regnum Christi is an organization working to achieve the Catholic Church’s modern evangelizing mission. If you are interested in joining our team, complete description and to apply: https://recruiting.paylocity.com/recruiting/jobs/All/4fef1442-0afc-4179-bf96-94cae8be1069/Consolidated-Catholic-Administrative-Services.

Application must include: (a) a meaningful cover letter; (b) wage expectations; and (c) resume.