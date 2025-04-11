EWTN - Managing Editor

Managing Editor

Location: Washington, DC

HOW YOU WILL IMPACT THE BIG PICTURE:

The Managing Editor works with the Editor-in-Chief to manage the day-to-day operations of the National Catholic Register’s newsroom, developing content ideas, coordinating writer assignments, and editing articles to ensure journalistic and theological quality control and overseeing publication of content for maximum reach.

WHAT YOU WILL DO:

• In coordination with the Editor-in-Chief, lead the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, including pitching content ideas, assigning stories to writers, and setting daily priorities for the editorial team.

• Coach writers, urge compelling angles to further stories, advise on sources, and ensure deadlines are met.

• Edit articles to ensure accuracy, proper tone and vision, and readability.

• Manage DC on-site and remote staff for performance, training, and development to ensure the highest quality production possible.

• Promote diversity of perspective (within bounds of magisterium) in choice of news coverage, sources, and opinion.

• Review content for legal, ethical, and theological concerns; consult with the Editor-in-Chief and the VP and Editorial Director as needed.

• Take part in twice daily content and strategy meetings with editorial team as designated by the

Editor-in-Chief.

• Work closely with editorial team to plan, assign, edit, and assemble content for timely print and digital publication.

ABOUT YOU:

• Have a minimum of 5-8 years of prior newsroom experience, including writing and editing; experience covering Church-related news a plus.

• Have at least 2-3 years of prior experience in a staff management role.

• Hold an undergraduate degree in English, Communication, Journalism, or other relevant field required; a Master’s degree is preferred.

• Practicing Catholic with demonstrated knowledge of and commitment to the faith and EWTN’s mission, including how it relates to stories being covered.

• Excellent writer and editor with solid news judgment; consistently demonstrate a meticulous level of attention to detail and content accuracy.

• Proven ability to work in a fast-paced environment, multi-task at a high level, and adjust quickly to changing priorities.

• Able to work a flexible schedule, including weekend/nights as needed to meet deadlines and cover breaking news.

• Available to travel by air periodically, domestically and/or internationally, as needed.

WHAT YOU’LL LOVE ABOUT WORKING HERE:

• We offer a career with purpose! Apply your God-given talents, knowing your contributions help to advance EWTN’s mission of sharing the Gospel with the world.

• Caring environment. We value the importance of family/life balance and welcome you as an EWTN family member, not just an employee.

• Worship at work! Freedom to participate in Mass, visit the chapel for prayer or attend an annual retreat.

• Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package including Health, Dental, Vision, Life & Disability insurance and Retirement Savings Plan.

• 11 Paid Holidays and generous Paid Time Off program.

• Tuition reimbursement for online continuing education and degree programs through our partnership with Catholic International University.

• Ability to learn alongside legacy employees while bringing new ideas to the growing team!

WHAT TO DO NEXT:

If you're ready to get started on EWTN's mission to bring the Gospel to the world, please apply at https://www.ewtn.com/employment.

Click the ‘View Jobs'' tab in the link above to start your application.