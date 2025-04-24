Aspen Leadership Group is proud to partner with Ave Maria School of Law in the search for a Chief Development Officer.

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer and Dean, the Chief Development Officer will lead and execute a sustainable development program that broadens the base of philanthropic support for Ave Maria School of Law (Ave Law), particularly for major gifts of $50,000 and above. The Chief Development Officer will provide direct support to the Dean, administrative leadership, faculty, and central and school-based development staff to meet fundraising goals and build affinity in support of philanthropic priorities. The Chief Development Officer will identify, qualify, cultivate, solicit, and steward a portfolio of 100 to 120 major gift prospects while developing and executing a strategy to identify, qualify, cultivate, solicit, and steward gifts up to and exceeding $1 million.

Ave Maria School of Law is a Catholic law school dedicated to educating lawyers with the finest professional skills. Inspired by Pope John Paul II’s encyclical Fides et Ratio, Ave Law offers a distinctive legal education—an education characterized by the harmony of faith and reason. Formed by outstanding professional training and a distinctive educational philosophy, Ave Maria’s graduates are equipped for leading positions in law firms, corporate legal offices, the judiciary, and national, state, and local government.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary as an independent law school established in 2000; Ave Law is fully accredited by the American Bar Association. Ave Law is governed by an educational philosophy that emphasizes the moral foundations of the law, presents insights from the Catholic intellectual tradition, and encourages a broader perspective of the law and its role in society.

A bachelor's degree and Certified Fund-Raising Executive (CFRE) accreditation is required for this position as is at least 10 years of experience in progressively responsible development and external affairs positions, preferably in an educational institution. All applications must be accompanied by a cover letter and résumé. Cover letters should be responsive to the mission of Ave Maria School of Law as well as the responsibilities and qualifications stated in the prospectus.

The salary range for this position is $180,000 to $235,000 annually.

To apply for this position, visit: https://apptrkr.com/6168790