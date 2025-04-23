CCAS Executive Assistant for the Territorial Administrator

Consolidated Catholic Administrative Services based in Roswell, GA, is seeking an energetic, flexible, and proficient full-time Executive Assistant for the Territorial Administrator.

He/she assists the territorial administrator with organizing and coordinating the work of the territorial administrator and his team. The role of Executive Assistant includes the following:

Assists preparing meetings such as team meetings, project meetings, budget meetings, committee meetings.

Assists with drafting and sending regular internal communications.

Coordinates the territorial administrator’s role in projects or responsibilities and assists with project management and follow up with the territorial administration’s team.

Plans and organizes events for the staff at the Mansell offices or approved location.

Manages the reception at the Mansell office which includes mail, mail machine, and sacristy.

Manages the cleanliness, order, purchases for the Mansell office.

Manages the relationship with management of the Mansell office.

Manages the calendar for the territorial administrator.

Assists with managing email and responses for the territorial administrator.

Manages travel plans for the territorial administrator and his team.

Assists with preparation of reports and plans.

Attends various meetings, takes notes and prepares minutes for the meetings.

Manages the purchases of IT equipment for territorial Legionary and lay staff and the Legionaries serving in the various localities throughout the US and Canada.

Other tasks as required.

Values and Attributes: Communion, Collaboration, Mutual Trust/Respect, Accountability, Subsidiarity, Team Player, Humble Service, self-awareness of one’s abilities and limitations as well as how they affect others and the ability to recognize the abilities and limitations of others, respectful and open to the Teachings of the Catholic Faith, preferred to be practicing Catholic Faith and open to and supportive of the mission of the Legionaries of Christ and the Regnum Christi Movement.

Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree

Professionalism, discretion, and honesty

5+ years of experience.

Ability to take notes, summarize conversations, give follow up to action items.

Discretion, ability to maintain confidentiality around information received while performing the above duties.

Good knowledge of Microsoft Office.

Oral and written communication skills.

Self-awareness of one’s abilities and limitations and how they affect others and the ability to recognize the abilities and limitations of others.

Bi-lingual (English Spanish) is preferred

Ongoing education: regularly engages in professional development and certifications to increase his knowledge and capability in the field.

Open and supportive of the mission of the Legionaries of Christ and Regnum Christi Movement.

Values: Communion, Collaboration, Mutual Trust/Respect, Accountability, Subsidiarity, Team Player, Humble Service

Benefits:

Generous paid time-off: holidays, vacation, personal and sick time, full employee and family healthcare coverage, and excellent 401(k) retirement savings benefits.

Position is 100% on site.

Regnum Christi is an organization full of great people working to achieve the Catholic Church’s modern evangelizing mission. If you are interested in joining our team and are respectful and a practicing Catholic apply here.

https://recruiting.paylocity.com/recruiting/jobs/Details/3189905/Consolidated-Catholic-Administrative-Services/CCAS-Executive-Assistant-for-the-Territorial-Administrator

Application must include: (a) a meaningful cover letter; (b) wage expectations; and (c) resume.