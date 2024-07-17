Watch the National Eucharistic Congress on EWTN

National Eucharistic Congress

EWTN Broadcast Schedule

(All times Eastern)

July 17

6 p.m. — Opening Ceremony

The National Eucharistic Congress will begin with a procession greeting pilgrims from the four routes of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage.

July 18

8 a.m. — Opening Mass

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York will celebrate Mass at Lucas Oil Stadium.

10:30 a.m. — Impact Session

Highlights include the talks “Abide: The Priest Experience,” by theologian Scott Hahn and Father Brian Welter, executive director of the Institute for Priestly Formation, and “Empower,” with Father John Burns of The GIVEN Institute and author Chika Anyanwu, as well as music by The Vigil Project.

1:30 p.m. — EWTN Breakout Session

Highlights include the talks “I Object: Answering Fundamentalist Attacks on the Eucharist,” with Trent Horn of Catholic Answers, and “A Biblical Walk Through the Mass: Understanding the Liturgy,” with Edward Sri of the Augustine Institute.

6:30 p.m. — Revival Session

Keynote speakers Father Mike Schmitz of The Bible in a Year podcast and Mother Olga of the Sacred Heart, founder of the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth, will discuss the theme “The Greatest Love Story.” Eucharistic adoration will follow.

July 19

8 a.m. — Mass

Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, will celebrate Mass at Lucas Oil Stadium.

10:30 a.m. — Impact Session

Highlights include the talks “Abide: The Priest Experience,” with Bishop Andrew Cozzens of Crookston, Minnesota, and “Empower,” with Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Espaillat of New York, as well as more music by The Vigil Project.

1:30 p.m. — Breakout Session

Highlights include the talk “Encounter” with Scripture scholar Mary Healy of Sacred Heart Major Seminary and musician Tony Melendez, and music by the Sarah Kroger Band, and the talk “Cultivate: The Family Experience” with Bob Schuchts, founder of the John Paul II Healing Center, and music by Steve Angrisano.

6:30 p.m. — Revival Session

Keynote speakers Sister Josephine Garrett, of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, and Benedictine Father Boniface Hicks will discuss the theme “The Greatest Love Story.” Eucharistic adoration and a Eucharistic procession will follow.

July 20

8 a.m. — Mass in the Syro-Malabar Rite

Bishop Joy Alappatt of the St. Thomas Eparchy of Chicago and Archbishop Borys Gudziak, metropolitan-archbishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia, will celebrate Mass at Lucas Oil Stadium.

10:30 a.m. — Impact Session

Highlights include the talk “Renewal: The Ministry Leader Experience” with Julianne Stanz, director of outreach for evangelization and discipleship for Loyola Press, and Curtis Martin, co-founder of Fellowship of Catholic University Students, and music by the Josh Blakesley Band, plus the talk “Awaken: The Youth Experience,” with motivational speaker Brian Greenfield, and music by Andrew Laubacher and Ricky Vazquez.

1:30 p.m. — Breakout Session

Highlights include the talks “Beautiful Revelation: The Eucharistic Timeline,” with Auxiliary Bishop William Waltersheid of Pittsburgh and catechist Eric Campbell, and “The Religion of the Day: Breaking Free from Post-Christian Influence,” with Msgr. James Shea, the president of the University of Mary.

6:30 p.m. — Revival Session

Keynote speakers Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, author Gloria Purvis and actor Jonathan Roumie will discuss the theme “This Is My Body.” Eucharistic adoration and praise music led by Matt Maher will follow.

July 21

8 a.m. — Revival Session

Keynote speakers Mother Adela Galindo, foundress of the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary, and Chris Stefanick, founder of Real Life Catholic, will discuss the theme “To the Ends of the Earth.” Eucharistic adoration will follow.

10 a.m. — Closing Mass

Celebrated by papal delegate Cardinal Luis Tagle, the Mass will include music by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra; at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

Source: EWTN