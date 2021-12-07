Watch ‘Return to Lourdes’ on EWTN

Airing Dec. 8, the program highlights the recent journey of Order of Malta-sponsored pilgrims to the Marian shrine.

Register TV Picks 12.05.21





SUNDAY, Dec. 5, 1:30pm

In Concert: Magnificat in C Major

EWTN In Leipzig’s Church of St. Thomas in 2003, Ton Koopman conducted the Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir in this work by Johann Kuhnau (1660-1722).

SUNDAY, Dec. 5, 9pm

Lidia Celebrates America: The Return of the Artisans

PBS Celebrity chef Lidia Bastianich visits young people who practice meat curing, jam- and cider-making and other traditions. She then prepares a feast for them. A re-air from 2019.

SUNDAY-MONDAY, Dec. 5-6

Apostolic Visit to Cyprus and Greece

EWTN On Sunday Pope Francis is to visit refugees at Mytilene on Lesbos, Greece, say Mass in Athens’ Megaron Concert Hall and receive Hieronymos II, primate of the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Greece. On Monday he will receive the president of the Parliament, meet with young people in Athens’ Maroussi suburb and bid Greece farewell.

MONDAY-THURSDAY, Dec. 6-9, 5:30pm, 2:30am

My Lourdes Faith Journey

EWTN At the Shrine of Lourdes, volunteers Ally and Sheena, nurse Lindsey and deacon Dan describe the peace of soul that their time at this blessed place has brought them. Some episodes are rated TV-14 due to subject matter related to abuse and abortion.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 8

Feast of the Immaculate Conception

EWTN At 8am is Daily Mass with the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word in Irondale, Alabama. At 10am, Pope Francis is to preside at the Homage to the Immaculate Conception before Our Lady’s statue in Rome’s Piazza di Spagna. At noon is the Solemn Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington (re-airs at midnight). Return to Lourdes will air at 4pm. This new documentary highlights the recent journey of Order of Malta-sponsored pilgrims to the Marian shrine.

‘Malades’ wait in line at the French Marian shrine in the new documentary. | EWTN trailer screenshot

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 8, 8pm

The Bells of St. Mary’s

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Catholic director Leo McCarey helmed this 1945 sequel to his Going My Way (1944), both films being beloved portraits of big-city Catholic parish life. Bing Crosby, Ingrid Bergman, Henry Travers and Joan Carroll star. A-1.

SUNDAY, Dec. 12

Our Lady of Guadalupe

EWTN At 3am, Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez will celebrate Mass in Honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe. At noon, Pope Francis will celebrate Holy Mass for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome (re-airs at midnight).

THURSDAY, Dec. 16, 12am

The Inn of the Sixth Happiness

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Loosely based on a true story, this 1958 drama about Gladys Aylward (1902-1970), an English Protestant missionary in China in the 1930s, portrays her sacrifices for her flock of orphans. Ingrid Bergman, Curt Jurgens and Robert Donat star. A-1.

SATURDAY, Dec. 18, 2pm

The EWTN Family Christmas Special

EWTN After an intro by Father Joseph Mary Wolfe, the EWTN Choir sings beloved carols at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Hanceville, Alabama.