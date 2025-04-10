5 Favorite At-Home Triduum Activities for Families

Looking for simple ways to bring more prayer and meaning to the beautiful and solemn days leading up to Easter? These five traditions have remained favorite staples of the Holy Triduum in our home every year.

1. Have a Last Supper meal: Though it’s not a formal Passover Seder, celebrated by Jews around the world, Catholic families can have a dinner on Holy Thursday that allows them to remember Christ’s Last Supper with his apostles, with foods that tie well into the Scripture readings: lamb, since Christ is the Passover Lamb; bitter herbs (a lettuce mix with arugula, which children often find bitter, tossed with olive oil and lemon works well), remembering the bitterness of the Israelites’ slavery in Egypt and our slavery to sin that Christ came to redeem; and bread like naan that is easily shareable to remember the provision of manna in the desert and then Christ breaking bread with the apostles, instituting the Holy Eucharist. Read the Scriptures together and talk about the great gifts bestowed on the Church on this holy evening: the Holy Eucharist and the priesthood. Of course, the Holy Mass is the greatest way to celebrate and remember Holy Thursday.

2. Washing of the feet: My husband, the head of our family, washes all of our feet on Holy Thursday, proclaiming the Gospel reading from John 13 and imitating Christ, who, though head of his apostles and his Church, humbled himself as a servant to wash the feet of his followers. Our children look forward to this tradition, aware of its reverence and meaning, and it moves my heart every year, too, perpetually in awe of Christ’s incredible humility in this moment.

3. Passion reading and reenactment: The children collect all of our painted wooden dolls and other Catholic toy figurines and build scenes with toy trees, wooden blocks and more to reenact the story of the Passion through play as I read the Gospel story aloud. It is amazing how much this rather long Passion narrative comes to life and engages children when done in this tactile, interactive way. I’m always amazed by their creativity, poured into Gethsemane and Calvary props and sets and finished with a beautiful tomb that the Christ character is laid in at the end, only to be taken out on Easter morning.

4. Resurrection garden: Our children love making a Resurrection garden where they can put a wooden or toy figurine of Jesus on Good Friday to “break out” on Easter Sunday. We use a plant saucer tray and put a small terra cotta pot, tipped on its side, in the tray, and then surround it with moss, flowers, twigs and other greenery from our yard or the farmer’s market. Finally, the children place a large rock or stone over the opening of the terra-cotta “tomb.” It makes a wonderful centerpiece for our deck table, too.

5. Paschal candle making: During the Triduum, we love to assemble and learn about all of the neat symbolism of the Paschal candle with beeswax Paschal candle kits from Holy Heroes. The candle makes a beautiful centerpiece or addition to an Easter table.

BONUS: Praying the Stations of the Cross together is another beautiful family activity to do at home during the Triduum. Our children love an audio version from Holy Heroes and Stations of the Cross key-ring cards from Catholic Family Crate when praying at home. Find more kid-friendly Stations of the Cross offerings at EWTNRC.com.

Triduum blessings!