Upcoming on TV: ‘EWTN on Location’ and ‘Bernadette: Saint of Lourdes’

SUNDAY, Feb. 13, 6am

The Little Princess

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1939 Technicolor drama based on Frances Hodgson Burnett’s 1905 novel A Little Princess, Shirley Temple is a child in London who refuses to believe her father has died in the Second Boer War in South Africa. Arthur Treacher also stars.

SUNDAY, Feb. 13, 10pm

EWTN on Location

EWTN Speakers at the Cincinnati Men’s Conference last March included Father Mike Schmitz, EWTN’s own Dr. Ray Guarendi and businessman-philanthropist Tony Maas.

SUNDAY, Feb. 13, 11:05pm

Modern Marvels: Snackfood Tech

HISTORY This episode reveals how factories mass-produce chips, pretzels, candy bars, cupcakes, ice cream bars and ice cream drumsticks. TV-PG.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Feb. 14-18, 5:30pm, 2:30am

Restored: Stories of Encounter

EWTN This new series shows Catholics in action at a home for unwed teen moms, a halfway house for former prisoners, a full-service poverty relief center, a micro-home community for chronically homeless people and an equine therapy center.

MONDAY-SATURDAY, Feb. 14-19, MONDAY-THURSDAY, Feb. 21-24, 6am

Black and Roman Catholic

EWTN In this 2002 EWTN series, Black Catholics Noah Lett and Dolores Grier, both converts, cover the history of African Americans with and in the Church.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 9pm

Nova: Great Mammoth Mystery

PBS This new documentary examines archaeological digs in southwest England in 2019 and 2020 that found Steppe mammoths’ bones and Neanderthal stone tools at an Ice Age site.

FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 10:30am

Bernadette: Saint of Lourdes

EWTN On her feast day, this feature highlights St. Bernadette Soubirous, the young, uneducated peasant to whom the Mother of Christ visited in Lourdes, France, in 1858 and said, “I am the Immaculate Conception.”

SUNDAY, Feb. 20, 4pm

Lilies of the Field

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES “But I tell you that not even Solomon in all his splendor was clothed like one of them,” said Jesus of lilies of the field (Matthew 6:29). The adornment of virtue is at the heart of this eminently watchable 1963 dramedy about a jack of all trades and the German immigrant sisters he ends up helping. Sidney Poitier and Lilia Skala star. The death of Poitier on Jan. 6 adds poignancy.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 8pm

Nature: American Horses

PBS This new documentary outlines the history of horses in the United States and focuses on mustangs, Appaloosas, Morgans and quarter horses.

SATURDAY, Feb. 26, 2:45pm

Gospel Glimpses

EWTN “Why Pay Attention to the Saints?” asks this 15-minute episode and answers that the saints know, love and live the Gospels — and prove it in their words and brave deeds.