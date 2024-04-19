Upcoming: EWTN Celebrates St. Joseph the Worker

SUNDAY, April 21, 7 a.m.

Modern Marvels

HISTORY This episode, “Paving America,” describes the national highway system from its proposal in 1912 through construction starting in the 1950s and completion in 1984. TV-PG.

SUNDAY, April 21, 9 p.m.

The Food That Built America

HISTORY This new episode, “Planet Mars,” chronicles the life of the inventive and driven entrepreneur Forrest Mars Sr. (1904-1999), who co-created M&Ms and enlarged the family candy company into a worldwide supplier of confections, snacks and more. TV-PG.

SUNDAYS, April 21, April 28, 1:30 p.m.

In Concert

EWTN April 21 has Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis in D Major. April 28 has sacred music by Mozart, Verdi, Bruch, Tavior and Dvorak in Rome’s Basilica of St. John Lateran.

MONDAY, April 22, 11:30 p.m.

Real Life Catholic

EWTN In this 2019 episode, “Little Town of Bethlehem,” Chris Stefanick visits Catholic families in the West Bank town that was the birthplace of Jesus.

FRIDAY, April 26, 6 a.m.

Boys Town

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Father Edward Flanagan (1886-1948), beloved founder of the Boys Town residence for homeless boys, said, “There is no such thing as a bad boy.” This 1938 drama is mostly fictional, yet true to Father Flanagan’s life. Spencer Tracy won “Best Actor” for playing the Servant of God priest, and Mickey Rooney and Bobs Watson also starred. Intense scenes, but TV-G.

SATURDAY, April 27, 4 p.m.

Called to Communion With Dr. David Anders

EWTN Today’s topic, “Right Religion,” looks at baptisms, praying and knowing the true faith.

WEDNESDAY, May 1, 9 a.m.; May 2, 2:30 a.m.

St. Joseph the Worker

EWTN St. Joseph is a model for Catholic workers and dads. Pope Pius XII began this feast in 1955 to promote the dignity of labor versus communist May Days. (Re-airs 5:30 p.m.)

SATURDAY, May 4, 11:30 a.m.

Holy Mass on the Feast of the English Martyrs

EWTN From the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham in Norfolk, England, this Mass commemorates the 284 saints and blesseds martyred during the Protestant Revolt.

SATURDAY, May 4, 2:30 p.m.

150th Kentucky Derby

NBC After in-depth race-day coverage at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, post time will be around 6:45 p.m. for this running of the first leg of thoroughbred horse racing’s fabled Triple Crown. The Preakness Stakes will take place on May 18, and the Belmont Stakes will follow on June 8.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, May 5, 5 p.m.

Sunday Vespers With Benediction

EWTN Adore the Blessed Sacrament and pray with those gathered in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama.