Pray With EWTN

SUNDAY, June 16, 7:48 a.m.

Litany of the Most Blessed Sacrament

EWTN “Hidden God and Savior, have mercy on us.” Join the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word as they pray this litany.

MONDAY, June 17, 5 p.m.

The Great Escape

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Steve McQueen, James Garner, Richard Attenborough and a fine cast star in this 1963 World War II classic suspense thriller based loosely on Paul Brickhill’s same-titled 1950 personal account of Allied prisoners of war who resolutely, ingeniously and daringly tunnel out of the German Stalag Luft III camp in March 1944. TV-PG.

SATURDAY, June 22, 2 p.m.

Encounter With Padre Pio

EWTN Called St. Pio of Pietrelcina’s closest associate, Msgr. Giancarlo Setti produced this 2006 documentary to depict Padre Pio’s surroundings, interview his friends and provide witness about his sanctity. The film includes spellbinding footage of Padre Pio’s final Mass, which he said on Sept. 22, 1968, just hours before he died in the early hours of Sept. 23.

MONDAY, June 24, 8 a.m.

Nativity of St. John the Baptist

EWTN The Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will celebrate Mass in Irondale, Alabama. (Re-airs 11:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m. and midnight.)

MONDAY, June 24, 5:15 a.m.

The Wedding in Monaco

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1956 documentary short follows “The Wedding of the Century,” the storybook nuptials of Irish American actress Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III of Monaco on April 18 and 19, 1956, in the Prince’s Palace of Monaco and St. Nicholas Cathedral. It also pictures the celebrations surrounding the civil ceremony and the Catholic Mass.

THURSDAY, June 27, 9 p.m., live

First Presidential Debate

CNN, CNN en Español Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will be the moderators as Joe Biden and Donald Trump spar. There will be no live audience, and while a candidate is speaking, his opponent’s microphone will be shut off.

SATURDAY, June 29, 3:30 a.m., live; encore, 6 p.m.

Solemnity of the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul

EWTN Pope Francis is to celebrate Mass. He will also conduct the Imposition of the Pallium, the lambs’ wool stole given to metropolitan archbishops to signify their communion with the Pope.

SATURDAY, June 29

111th Tour de France

USA NETWORK The Grand Départ that opens this year’s bicycle racing tour takes place in Florence, Italy. The contest will span 2,170 miles in 21 daily stages through Italy, San Marino, Monaco and, of course, France. For the first time, the race will end outside Paris — in Nice, on July 21 — due to preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. Airtime TBD.

Upcoming

Monday, July 1, noon, live

Holy Mass From Nazareth

EWTN Mass will take place in the Shrine of the Annunciation.