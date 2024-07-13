Watch and Pray With EWTN: St. Thérèse International Day at Knock and the National Eucharistic Congress

SUNDAY, July 14, noon

St. Thérèse International Day at Knock Pilgrimage Mass

EWTN The network takes viewers to Ireland for the special international day at the International Eucharistic and Marian Shrine in Knock, County Mayo.

MONDAY-TUESDAY, July 15-16

94th Major League Baseball All-Star Game

FOX, ESPN At 8 p.m. Monday on ESPN is the Home Run Derby. At 8 p.m. Tuesday on FOX is the All-Star Game between the American and National Leagues. The AL leads the NL, 47-44-2.

MONDAY-THURSDAY,

July 15-18

Republican National Convention

MAJOR NETWORKS The convention, this year in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will nominate the party’s standard-bearers and set the party’s policy platform. Networks’ content will vary; C-Span will have unfiltered live coverage.

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY,

July 17-21

10th National Eucharistic Congress

EWTN The United States’ first National Eucharistic Congress since 1941 takes place in Indianapolis as part of the U.S. bishops’ National Eucharistic Revival. At 6 p.m. Wednesday: Opening Ceremony with the four arriving national pilgrimage groups.

Thursday: Opening Mass, 8 a.m. (re-airs midnight); Impact Session, 10:30 a.m. (re-airs 3 a.m.); EWTN Breakout Session, 1:30 p.m.; Revival Session, 6:30 p.m., with Father Mike Schmitz and Mother Olga of the Sacred Heart.

Friday: Mass, 8 a.m. (re-airs midnight); Impact Session, 10:30 a.m. (re-airs 3 a.m.); Breakout Session on vocations, 1:30 p.m.; Revival Session, 6:30 p.m., with Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth Sister Josephine Garrett and Benedictine Father Boniface Hicks.

Saturday: Eastern Rite Syro-Malabar Mass, 8 a.m. (re-airs 3 a.m.); Impact Session, 10:30 a.m. (re-airs 3 a.m.); Breakout Session, 1:30 p.m.; Revival Session, 6:30 p.m., with Bishop Robert Barron and Gloria Purvis. Sunday: Revival Session, 8 a.m., with Mother Adela Galindo and Chris Stefanick. At the Closing Mass, 10 a.m., the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will perform (re-airs 11 p.m.).

SUNDAY, July 21

111th Tour de France

USA NETWORK This grueling bicycling race will conclude outside Paris for the first time — in Nice, while Paris prepares for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Airtime to be determined.

SUNDAY, July 21, 4:30 p.m.

Mass of Thanksgiving With the Knights of Peter Claver

EWTN The Knights and their Ladies Auxiliary conclude their 108th National Convention in Oklahoma City. Members celebrate African American Catholics’ achievements and salute St. Peter Claver (1580-1654).

FRIDAY, July 26-

SUNDAY, Aug. 11

Paris 2024 Olympics

NBC Today’s Opening Ceremony of the XXXIII Olympiad of the modern era begins at noon. The Games will run until Aug. 11, with 329 events in 32 sports.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, July 28, 10 p.m.

What Every Catholic Needs to Know about the Bible

EWTN Experts explain Scripture’s history and purpose and refute common errors.