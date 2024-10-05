Upcoming: Celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 2-SUNDAY, Oct. 27

Second Session of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops

EWTN The Synod on Synodality continues under the theme, “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation and Mission.” Coverage includes EWTN News Nightly with Tracy Sabol at 6 p.m. weekdays and The World Over with Raymond Arroyo at 8 p.m. Thursdays.





SUNDAY, Oct. 6, 1 p.m.

Toys That Built America

HISTORY Etch A Sketch and Play-Doh came about “by happy accident.” TV-PG.





SUNDAY, Oct. 6, 7 p.m., live

Holy Mass at the Annual Sea Services Pilgrimage

EWTN Intentions at this Mass in the basilica at the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg, Maryland, are for active and retired members of the U.S. military’s seafaring services and for more military chaplains.





FRIDAY, Oct. 11, 10 a.m., live

Worldwide Children’s Holy Hour

EWTN Children in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., join remotely with kids around the world in this Eucharistic and Marian Holy Hour to pray the Rosary for families and for peace.





SATURDAY-SUNDAY, Oct. 12-13, live

Our Lady of Fatima

EWTN On Saturday at 4:30 p.m. is the International Rosary and Candlelight Procession From the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima. On Sunday at noon is Holy Mass in Honor of Our Lady of Fatima with the Blessing of the Sick and the Adeus (Farewell) Procession at the shrine. At 7 p.m. is Holy Mass on the 107th Anniversary of the Final Apparition of Our Lady of Fatima from the National Blue Army Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Asbury, New Jersey.





SUNDAY, Oct. 13, 7 a.m.

The Cars That Made America

HISTORY In two-hour segments starting at 7, 9 and 11 a.m., this series traces America’s automotive history from the 1890s to the 1960s. TV-PG.





TUESDAY, Oct. 15, 6 a.m.

Romeo and Juliet

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1936 drama from George Cukor adapts William Shakespeare’s 1597 same-named play and its timeless themes. Norma Shearer and Leslie Howard star, along with John Barrymore, Basil Rathbone and Andy Devine.





SATURDAY, Oct. 19, 8 p.m.

Liberating a Continent: John Paul II and the Fall of Communism

EWTN This 2015 documentary from the Knights of Columbus sees Pope St. John Paul II’s first visit to his native Poland, June 2-10, 1979, as the catalyst for a Catholic spiritual awakening that ultimately led to the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 and freedom for hundreds of millions in Poland and the rest of Central and Eastern Europe. (Re-airs 1:30 a.m. Monday.)





Upcoming

SUNDAY, Oct. 20, 7:30 a.m.

The Holy Land Rosary

EWTN Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa leads the Glorious Mysteries at their Holy Land locations.